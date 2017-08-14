2017 Steubenville Youth Conferences

‘Behold, I make all things new …’

Drawing from the verse from Revelation 21:5, the theme of this year’s Steubenville Mid America Youth Conferences focused on the power of God, His Church, and the sacraments to truly ‘elevate’ modern society and all peoples to holiness. More than 8,000 young Catholics gathered together in the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University, Springfield, the weekends of July 14-16 and July 21-23 to ponder that message and celebrate their faith.

Bishop Edward Rice was present for the majority of the conferences and offered reflections to the entire body of attendees as well as to groups representing numerous parishes across the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau (see July 21, 2017 edition of The Mirror for photos and the text of his ‘baptismal renewal’ message given at the conferences).

He encouraged all of the youth of the diocese to attend the conferences, and this year more than 700 Catholic youth from across southern Missouri were renewed and energized at Steubenville.

Gregory Kelly, a recent graduate of Springfield Catholic High School, has been to several of the conferences in years past but commented that the experience “never gets old” for him.

“Steubenville gave me a lift in my faith and spiritual life as it always has,” Kelly said, “and it was an awesome thing to experience it with thousands of youth just like me who need the same ‘elevation’ in their own lives.”

Workshop sessions included separate talks for the young men and young ladies on ways in which they can better enrich their faith through embracing the sacraments of the Church and not be ‘conformed’ to the modern, secular culture, as well as joint session topics on how to foster a better prayer life and ‘elevate’ social media to be a tool for evangelization rather than much of the negativity that can be found there. Each weekend conference was highlighted by the celebration of Mass on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and by a Eucharistic Procession and periods of Adoration on Saturday evening. Opportunities for the sacrament of penance and periods of vocational discernment rounded out the experience. Fantastic music punctuated the entire weekend.

‘What if we become blind to the life that God has in store?’

Prior to the Eucharistic Procession in JQH Arena on Saturday evening, July 15, speaker Katie Hartfiel offered a reflection based upon the Gospel account of Bartimaeus, a blind man, encountering Jesus and being “made new,” being healed by Jesus (Mark 10:46-52). Hartfiel pointed out “frantic emotion” experienced by Bartimaeus upon the Lord coming into his midst, and reflected on “the face of Jesus” being the first thing seen by Bartimaeus upon the Lord healing his blindness.

“When (Bartimaeus) sees the face of Jesus, that’s what changes everything for him,” she said. “It’s not so much about the fact that his eyes finally worked, as it is about the fact that his heart finally worked.”

“It’s not only that he could live a life with sight, but that he could see a life that was worth living,” Hartfiel said. “He experienced a new life, but really what changed for him was a personal encounter with the person of Jesus Christ … he found what his heart was really longing for.”

ELEVATE theme message, based on Rev 21:5, ‘Behold, I make all things new’

From His throne in heaven to the depths of your heart, these words of Jesus are an invitation for you to receive the new life that He alone can give. He is longing to elevate your life above the things of this world—to help you overcome fear, anxiety, confusion, and doubt. He wants to break the things that hold you down and give you freedom from sin. He is calling you to follow Him and enter into a transforming experience with His love, grace, and mercy! He can make you new!

I didn’t want to go to Steubenville! I have a million things to do to prepare to move and sell our house, but Johnna, the leader of our group from St. Lawrence, would not let me out of it. I have been comfortably asleep in my faith for months. Before Easter, I began my first struggle with my relationship with God. I cannot explain the emptiness: I sat in Mass, going through the motions and feeling nothing. I felt dead and empty inside. I have been unable to pray for months, I have tried and it felt so fake and superficial.

I quit going to Mass around Easter. I allowed myself to believe that it was a human relationship thing, like it was the people around me causing my distance. A few weeks ago, I started dreaming about confession, and attending Mass. But I continued to let the distance to allow the darkness to overshadow my soul’s true desire.

I was waiting … to “get to Arizona.” I had convinced myself that the physical change of location would “fix” things. Oh how I have underestimated the power of the Holy Spirit. What damage had I allowed in my family by denying them the Eucharist. I have allowed human interactions, and pain to separate me from my true Father.

I didn’t want to go to Steubenville, but I did. And my Holy Father was waiting to greet me. Through confession, hours of Adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, so much prayer, and the Mass, I was able to reconcile my relationship with God and his Church.

It was so easy to turn away from the faith. Society promotes and accepts me so much more openly when I allow the darkness in and put my faith on the back burner. But it hurts so much, every part of my life has suffered. There is a distance in all of my relationships that is hurtful. People have turned away from me, using my faith as an excuse. Some have turned away because of the person I have become through the separation.

I will do my best to pray and stay reconciled. Most of all, I will pray to remember that although the Church is made up of sinful human beings, I cannot allow my sin or the sin of others to define or change my relationship with God or the Church. I am so glad to have reconciled and be back in communion with our church.

Michelle Browning

St. Lawrence Parish, Monett, MO