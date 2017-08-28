A summer of blessings

By the time you read this column, many schools will be back in session and the summer will be a waning memory. Looking back on this past summer, I call it the “summer of blessings!”

In June, I traveled across the diocese offering Masses of Thanksgiving for the success of our diocesan Capital Endowment Campaign at St. Mary, Joplin, St. Agnes Cathedral, Springfield, Sacred Heart, Poplar Bluff, and St. Mary Cathedral, Cape Girardeau. It was a great way to acknowledge the generosity of our people to say “thank you” to so many of our parish leaders who worked behind the scenes organizing local fundraising efforts.

On May 19, I ordained Rev. Mr. Brian Straus to the diaconate at St. Agnes Cathedral. I was in St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Cape Girardeau, on May 26, for the ordination of Fr. Joseph Stoverink to the priesthood, and then on to St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Joplin, June 2, for the priesthood ordination of Fr. Colby Elbert. What a beautiful way to begin the summer!

From one end of the diocese to another, vocations are flourishing! In fact, on Aug. 2, Sr. John Mary Rainey took her first profession of vows as a Franciscan Sister of St. George the Martyr at the provincial house in Alton, IL. She is from St. Cecilia Parish, Kennett. Please keep Sr. Rainey, and all those discerning their vocations, in your prayers.

On July 1-5, a group from the diocese traveled to Orlando, FL, to participate in the Convocation of Catholic Leadership. I was blown away with a renewed energy for the work of the Church in forming intentional, missionary disciples. The essence of “missionary discipleship” fits in so well with the three priorities of our Diocesan Mutually Shared Vision, to Grow in Holiness, to Form Intentional Disciples, and to be Sent to Witness. We will be bearing the fruit of this convocation for years to come, and you will be hearing more how it can impact our diocese very soon.

Our Lady of Fatima

In addition to these travels, I continue to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima. Each month, beginning in May, through October, I have scheduled a Mass on the anniversary of the apparitions. This, too, has been a great opportunity to visit various parishes. The August Mass will be Sat., Aug. 19, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Mansfield, MO. The September Mass will be at Ste. Marie du Lac, Ironton, MO, with 6:30 p.m. rosary followed by 7 p.m. Mass. To mark the final apparition, I will offer 6:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. Mass at the St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Particular Masses are also scheduled with our high schools and elementary schools, with a special prayer card to consecrate ourselves to Our Lady of Fatima coming in September. The message of Fatima—prayer, rosary, and offering our sacrifices for the sins of others, as St. John Paul II stated, is nothing more than the Gospel call to conversion. I invite everyone to join me for the remaining Masses.

Steubenville

I truly enjoyed the time I spent at the two Steubenville Mid America Youth Conferences held at Missouri State University on July 14-16 and July 21-23. Each weekend had over 4,000 teens participate in these invigorating retreats. I hope all of you share in my joy when I tell you that we had 701 youth and chaperones from our own diocese participate in the weekends. A good number of them were supported financially through the third prong of the Capital Campaign, which focuses on youth formation. The generosity of our people is already assisting in the formation of our youth, and all of us should be proud! Thank you.

Summer was peppered with parish anniversary celebrations, priesthood anniversaries, religious anniversaries. Masses and the Sacrament of Penance was celebrated at Camp Re-NEW-All sessions, and Catholic Man Night, and Catholic Ladies Night. A special highlight, was my visit to Camp Barnabas in Purdy, MO, a camp for those with special needs. I was so touched by the love and care given to them.

Across the diocese this summer, I saw how the faith is being lived, renewed, and celebrated. As I often stated during the Capital Campaign, I wish each of you could travel with me for just one week to see all the good things I am privileged to witness. I hope your own summer was also a “summer of blessings.”

SPORTSMAN CHAPEL—Bishop Rice celebrated Mass with area anglers in the Sportsman Chapel at Bennett Springs, in Lebanon, MO, on Sat., Aug. 12. (The Mirror)