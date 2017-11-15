All Saints Parade held in Lebanon, around the diocese

PARISH SCHOOL OF RELIGION—The PSR classes held Oct. 29, 2017, in St. Francis de Sales Church presented an All Saints Parade just in time for the Solemnity of All Saints. Saints included Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. George, St. Rose of Lima, and St. Joseph, to name a few. Father David Miller serves as pastor of St. Francis de Sales in Lebanon. Sister Barbara Sledziewska, CSFN, serves the parish as its Director of Religious Education. (Submitted photos)

Guardian Angel, Oran

ALL SAINTS TRADITION—Each year, the eighth grade class at Guardian Angel School, Oran, has a Saints program close to All Saints Day, November 1. This year’s program was held on Wed., Oct. 25 in Guardian Angel Church. Each eighth grade student is required to research a favorite saint for Michelle Priggel’s religion class and write a description of the saint’s life. During the program, each student dresses as their chosen saint and reads a presentation about the man or woman. Pictured are: Brittany Dirnberger (St. Dorothy of Caesarea), Lydia Tankersley (St. Christina of Bolsena), Traci Hency (St. Rose of Lima), Camryn Lynch (St. Cecilia), Jordan Diebold (St. Julia of Carthage), Hailee Baker (St. Bernadette), and Seth Reed (St. Patrick of Ireland). (Submitted photo)

All Souls Day marked in St. Joseph Catholic Academy

SOLEMNITY OF ALL SAINTS—Saint Rose of Lima was one of many saints that students depicted in St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Springfield, in honor of the Solemnity of All Saints, celebrated in the Church on Nov. 1, 2017. (The Mirror) DAY OF THE DEAD—Springfield’s St. Joseph Catholic Academy (SJCA) students, faculty and staff memorialized loved ones who have gone before them with a “Day of the Dead” altar on Nov. 2, 2017, All Souls Day. Students and teachers brought photos and wrote the names of those who have passed away. At the end of each day during the week, the entire school prayed together The Prayer for Eternal Rest in honor of the beloved dead. (The Mirror)

St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Ozark

Well, the saints came marching in during the Third Annual “March of the Saints” party held in St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Ozark, on the Solemnity of All Saints, Nov. 1. The event drew adults and youth alike with dinner, music, games, candy, and prizes. Parishioners Paul and April Mika, who direct the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade youth program at St. Joseph the Worker, coordinated the event. Awards were given in several age divisions for the best costume and presentation of saint personas.

ALL SAINTS—More than two dozen parishioners—youth and adults—participated in the costume contest at the “March of the Saints” Party at St. Joseph the Worker in Ozark on Nov. 1. Saints portrayed included St. Catherine of Siena, St. John Vianney, the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Helen, St. Agnes, St. Michael the Archangel, Padre Pio, St. George, St. Francis Xavier, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, St. Margaret of Scotland, St. Bernadette, St. Cornelius, St. Martin de Porres, Bl. Pier Frassati, St. Clair of Assisi, St. Maria Goretti, St. Monica, St. Gemma Galgani, and newly-beatified Bl. Stanley Rother. Pictured in the second row are parishioners Mark Kiser, Emily Harder, and Diana Reicher, who served as judges for the contest. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror)

ST. GEMMA GALGANI—Fifth grade parishioner Grace Mika portrayed St. Gemma Galgani at the “March of the Saints” Party at St. Joseph the Worker in Ozark on The Solemnity of All Saints held Nov. 1. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror) PADRE PIO—Fifth grade parishioner Gabriel Bauer portrayed Padre Pio, complete with gloves covering the saint’s stigmata, at the “March of the Saints” Party at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Ozark on Nov. 1. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror) ADULTS GET INTO THE SPIRIT—Kaleb Abraham (Bl. John Duns Scotus), associate pastor Fr. Samson Dorival (St. Martin de Porres), and John Newton (Bl. Pier Frassati) were among the adults who participated in the costume contest at the “March of the Saints” Party at St. Joseph the Worker in Ozark on Nov. 1, the Solemnity of All Saints. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror) BEST OVERALL —Sixth grade parishioner Adam Lupton won the top prize Nov. 1 for his portrayal of St. Denis (Third century bishop and martyr, who, as Lupton told it, “picked up his head after being decapitated and walked several miles preaching a sermon.”) at the “March of the Saints” party at St. Joseph the Worker in Ozark on Nov. 1. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror) ST. FRANCIS OF XAVIER—First place winner of the Third Grade and Younger category of costume judging, John Francis Kelly took on the persona of St. Francis Xavier and spoke with pastor Fr. Scott Sunnenberg during the “March of the Saints” Party held Nov. 1 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Ozark. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror) ‘SAINTS GO MARCHING IN’—The ‘saints go marching in’ at St. Joseph the Worker in Ozark for the enjoyment of parishioners and judges’ viewing before awards were given for best costumes on Nov. 1. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror) GAMES—Saint-themed “guessing jar” games, including the Our Lady of Mount Carmel (‘Caramel’) Candy Count, were among the many activities at the “March of the Saints” party at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Ozark. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror) CRAFTS & GAMES—Saint Joseph the Worker parishioner Summer Lawrence, third grade, displayed a Shine with the Light of Jesus candy and prize bag she decorated for the “March of the Saints” party on Nov. 1. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror)