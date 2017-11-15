All Saints Parade held in Lebanon, around the diocese

PARISH SCHOOL OF RELIGION— The PSR classes held Oct. 29 in St. Francis de Sales Church presented an All Saints Parade just in time for the Solemnity of All Saints. Saints included Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. George, St. Rose Lima, and St. Joseph, to name a few. Father David Miller serves as pastor of St. Francis de Sales in Lebanon. Sister Barbara Sledziewska, CSFN, serves the parish as its Director of Religious Education. (Submitted photos)
Guardian Angel, Oran

ALL SAINTS TRADITION—Each year, the eighth grade class at Guardian Angel School, Oran, has a Saints program close to All Saints Day, November 1. This year’s program was held on Wed., Oct. 25 in Guardian Angel Church. Each eighth grade student is required to research a favorite saint for Michelle Priggel’s religion class and write a description of the saint’s life. During the program, each student dresses as their chosen saint and reads a presentation about the man or woman. Pictured are: Brittany Dirnberger (St. Dorothy of Caesarea), Lydia Tankersley (St. Christina of Bolsena), Traci Hency (St. Rose of Lima), Camryn Lynch (St. Cecilia), Jordan Diebold (St. Julia of Carthage), Hailee Baker (St. Bernadette), and Seth Reed (St. Patrick of Ireland). (Submitted photo)
All Souls Day marked in St. Joseph Catholic Academy

St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Ozark

Well, the saints came marching in during the Third Annual “March of the Saints” party held in St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Ozark, on the Solemnity of All Saints, Nov. 1. The event drew adults and youth alike with dinner, music, games, candy, and prizes. Parishioners Paul and April Mika, who direct the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade youth program at St. Joseph the Worker, coordinated the event. Awards were given in several age divisions for the best costume and presentation of saint personas.

ALL SAINTS—More than two dozen parishioners—youth and adults—participated in the costume contest at the “March of the Saints” Party at St. Joseph the Worker in Ozark on Nov. 1. Saints portrayed included St. Catherine of Siena, St. John Vianney, the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Helen, St. Agnes, St. Michael the Archangel, Padre Pio, St. George, St. Francis Xavier, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, St. Margaret of Scotland, St. Bernadette, St. Cornelius, St. Martin de Porres, Bl. Pier Frassati, St. Clair of Assisi, St. Maria Goretti, St. Monica, St. Gemma Galgani, and newly-beatified Bl. Stanley Rother. Pictured in the second row are parishioners Mark Kiser, Emily Harder, and Diana Reicher, who served as judges for the contest. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror)
