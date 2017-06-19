Announcement of annual pastoral appointments

At this moment, I find myself fulfilling one of the most important, challenging, and privileged tasks I have been given as bishop of this diocese—that of making pastoral appointments for our priests. I am pleased to announce the pastoral appointments which will take effect on Thu., July 6, 2017, unless otherwise noted. We welcome Fr. John Sullivan from the Archdiocese of Chicago and the international priests who will be joining our presbyterate from the Heralds of Good News (HGN) and the Dioceses of Nellore and Gunter, all of which are located in India. Please keep these priests in prayer as they take up their new appointments and responsibilities in the Church of Southern Missouri: Know that I depend on everyone’s prayers as well. I thank these men for their fulfillment of past responsibilities.





PASTORS/ADMINISTRATORS

Reverend Charles Berni, HGN, a religious priest of Heralds of Good News, is appointed Administrator of St. John Vianney Parish in Mountain View, MO, and St. Sylvester Mission in Eminence, MO.

Reverend John S. Braun, most recently Chaplain at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO, is now appointed as Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Fredericktown, MO.

Reverend David J. Dohogne, most recently Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Dexter, MO; St. Teresa Parish in Glennonville, MO; and St. Ann Parish in Maiden, MO, is now appointed Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Sikeston, MO, and St. Henry Parish in Charleston, MO. This appointment is effective Tue., Aug. 1, 2017.

Reverend William W. Hennecke, most recently Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Salem, MO; Christ the King Parish in Bunker, MO, and St. Jude Chapel in Montauk, MO, is now appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Dexter, MO; St. Teresa Parish in Glennonville, MO; and St. Ann Parish in Maiden, MO.

Reverend David F. Hulshof, most recently Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau, MO, is now appointed Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson, MO, and Our Lady of the Ozarks Parish in Forsyth, MO.

Reverend Rick L. Jones, most recently Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson, MO, and Our Lady of the Ozarks Parish in Forsyth, MO, is now appointed Pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Reverend Paul Lourd Raj Pudhota, a priest of the Diocese of Nellore, India, is appointed Administrator of Holy Trinity Parish in Aurora, MO, and SS Peter and Paul Parish in Pulaskifield, MO.

Reverend John Sullivan, a priest from the Archdiocese of Chicago, is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Salem, MO; Christ the King Parish in Bunker, MO; and St. Jude Chapel in Montauk, MO.

Reverend Joji Vincent, most recently Associate Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Joplin, MO, and St. Ann Parish in Carthage, MO, is now appointed Administrator of Our Lady of the Cove Parish in Kimberling City, MO.





ASSOCIATE PASTORS

Reverend Leo Arockiasamy, HGN, a religious priest of the Heralds of Good News, is appointed Associate Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Mansfield, MO, St. Leo the Great Parish in Ava, MO, St. William Mission in Gainesville, MO, Sacred Heart Parish in Mountain Grove, MO, and St. Michael Mission in Cabool, MO.

Reverend Rayappa Chinnabathini, of the Diocese of Nellore, is appointed Associate Pastor at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, MO, and Old St. Vincent (Chapel of Ease) in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Reverend Colby J. Elbert, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Springfield, MO, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Nixa, MO, and will provide sacramental ministry at the US Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, MO.

Reverend Simon Enudu, most recently Associate Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson, MO, and Our Lady of the Ozarks Parish in Forsyth, MO, is now appointed Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Poplar Bluff, MO, and St. Benedict Parish in Doniphan, MO.

Reverend Rajarao Gona, of the Diocese of Nellore, is appointed Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Dexter, MO; St. Ann Parish in Malden, MO; and St. Teresa Parish in Glennonville, MO.

Reverend Bala Swamy Govindu, of the Diocese of Guntur, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Joplin, MO, and St. Ann Parish in Carthage, MO.

Reverend Joseph Kelly, most recently Associate Pastor of St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, MO, and Old St. Vincent (Chapel of Ease) in Cape Girardeau, MO, is now appointed Associate Pastor at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson, MO, and Our Lady of the Ozarks in Forsyth, MO.

Reverend Joseph Stoverink is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Agnes Cathedral Parish in Springfield, MO.

Reverend Charles Dunn, will conclude his appointment providing Sacramental Ministry for Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Mansfield, MO; St. Leo the Great Parish in Ava, MO; St. William Mission in Gainesville, MO; Sacred Heart Parish in Mountain Grove, MO; and St. Michael Mission in Cabool, MO. He will remain Associate Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Springfield, MO.





CHAPLAINCY

Reverend Jerome Amaechi, a priest from the Diocese of Ahiara, Nigeria, is appointed as chaplain at Mercy Hospital Springfield, MO.

Reverend Patrick Nwokoye, most recently Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Sikeston, MO, and St. Henry Parish in Charleston, MO, until Aug. 1, 2017, is now appointed Chaplain at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO, and will continue serving as Chaplain of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau. Fr. Nwokoye concludes his appointment as diocesan Director of Vocations Promotion.

DIOCESAN APPOINTMENTS

Reverend John (J.) F. Friedel concludes his appointment, as diocesan Director of Vocations/Seminarians. Father J. will remain Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Joplin, MO, and St. Ann Parish in Carthage, MO, as well as the Director of Catholic Campus Ministry at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, MO.

Reverend Scott M. Sunnenberg will become Director of Vocations/Seminarians, in addition to his continued responsibilities as Pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Ozark, MO.

RETIREMENT

Reverend Michael V. McDevitt will retire after 46 years of priestly ministry and pastoral leadership throughout the diocese, including at The Catholic Center in the areas of vocations and youth ministry. Most recently, Fr. McDevitt served as Rector of Springfield Catholic High School and Director of Springfield Catholic Schools, and as Sacramental Priest at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield, and St. Francis of Assisi, in Nixa.





DEPARTURES FROM DIOCESE

Reverend Augustine Lourduswami, of St. John Vianney Parish in Mountain View, MO, and St. Sylvester Mission in Eminence, MO, will leave the diocese for a new appointment by his Diocese of Nellore, India.

Reverend Charles Prost, CM, Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in Aurora, MO, and SS Peter and Paul Parish in Pulaskifield, MO, will leave the diocese for a new appointment from his Congregation of the Mission or the Vincentian Fathers.

Reverend Paul Anthony Suresh Samala, Pastor of Our Lady of the Cove Parish in Kimberling City, MO, will leave the diocese for a new appointment by his Diocese of Nellore, India.

Reverend Maria Thumma, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel in Fredericktown, MO, will leave the diocese for a new appointment by his Diocese of Nellore, India.

Reverend Gregory Tran, CMC, Associate Pastor of St. Agnes Cathedral in Springfield, MO, and Chaplain for Cox Medical Center in Springfield, MO, will leave the diocese for a new appointment from his Congregation of the Mother Coredemptrix in Carthage, MO.