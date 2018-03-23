Annual Bishop’s Walk April 15: ‘Families Helping Families’

ANNUAL BISHOP’S WALK—The annual Catholic Charities Bishop’s Walk—Families Helping Families will be held in parishes throughout southern Missouri on Sun., April 15. Get a group together and walk with your parish family and help the most vulnerable of our neighbors. For more information and to register, log on to www.ccsomo.org.. (The Mirror)

All across southern Missouri, the fourth annual “Bishop’s Walk—Families Helping Families” for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will be held Sun., April 15. Bishop Edward Rice will walk at 2 p.m. on April 15 in Cunningham Park in Joplin, MO. Including the various events held in the many parishes and missions in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, walks will be held simultaneously that Sunday at 1 p.m. on the tracks of Springfield Catholic High School and at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Everyone is encouraged to find a group and walk to help our neighbors most in need within the diocese.

The Bishop’s Walk was instituted as a fun and healthy way to bring awareness and support to the programs of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO), all of which serve our neighbors in need in the name of the Church. The Walk is held each year during Lent, making it a wonderful opportunity for parishioners to join others in the Lenten practice of almsgiving.

“This is the fourth year for Bishop’s Walk,” said Maura Taylor, CCSOMO executive director, “and it is exciting for us to see the Catholic community in our diocese come together in a show of unity to support and encourage our neighbors in need.”

Traveling trophies

Two traveling trophies will be awarded again in 2018, one to the parish raising the most funds and the second to the parish with the highest percentage of participating parishioners.

Families Helping Families

Proceeds from the annual Bishop’s Walk benefit Catholic Charities programs including Supportive Services for Veteran Families; homelessness prevention; disaster response and recovery; home repair for disaster survivors, seniors, and low-income families; LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home; pregnancy and parenting support; and housing and financial counseling.

Registration

Registration for Bishop’s Walk is $20/individual and $50/family. All participants registered by March 23 will receive an event T-shirt. For more information or to register, please visit www.ccsomo.org.