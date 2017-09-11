Annual golf tournament benefits Saint Francis patients & visitors

More than 170 golfers and 40 volunteers turned out for the 30th annual Benefit Golf Tournament for Cape Girardeau’s Saint Francis Medical Center on Aug. 18 at Bent Creek Golf Course in Jackson, MO. The tournament raised more than $149,000 and will provide free valet parking services for patients and visitors.

Winners of the morning championship flight were Jacob Hogg, Roger Hogg, Christy Shawan, and Matt Beddell, sponsored by Poplar Bluff Medical Partners. The second-place team was Aaron Panton, Kate Barnette, Casey Crowell, and Jason Crowell, sponsored by The Bank of Missouri. Third-place winners were Mark Proffer, Chandon Springer, Jess Foury, and Jason Chavez, sponsored by Medline Industries Inc.

Winners of the morning “A” flight were Steve Marchbanks, Mike Grunloh, Andy Brookshire, and Bernie Heffernon, sponsored by Marathon Benefits Group/VOYA Financial. The second-place team was Keith Boeller, Kevin Schade, Chris Edmonds, and Steve Green, sponsored by The Chateau Girardeau. Third-place winners were Patrick Carron, Beth Guth, Timothy Brewer, and Don Fulford, from Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Winners of the morning “B” flight were Darrin Werner, Bridget Grotts, Kelly Winkler, and Dan Rieman, sponsored by Concordance Healthcare Solutions. Second-place winners were Chris Roth, Bridget Miller, Mark Hanko, and Bruce Benton, sponsored by Isle Casino. Third-place winners were Susan Stanfield, Kevin Stanfield, Anita Toole, and Allen Toole, sponsored by My Daddy’s Cheesecake.

Afternoon championship flight winners were Steven Bjelich, Dr. Chris Montgomery, Aaron Wright, and Jason Siener, sponsored by Saint Francis Healthcare System Investment Manager’s Alliance. Second-place winners were Jeff Brune, Brad Brune, Greg Brune, and Brandon Cooper, sponsored by First State Community Bank. Third-place winners were Mark Proffer, Jordan Gerstner, Jason Chavez, and Jess Foury.

Winners of the afternoon “A” flight were Tyler Kleinschmidt, Eric Hosler, Shawn Wiese, and Mike Kaiser, sponsored by Mercer. Second-place winners were Mike Regan, Don Lorenz, Kent Steinbrueck, and Bob Kocher, sponsored by Lashly and Baer, P.C. Third-place winners were Chandon Springer, Bill Timm, Chris Jones, and Shane Huff, sponsored by HHS.

Winners of the afternoon “B” flight were Matt Kiefner, Mark Vogel, Luanne Kiefner, and Greg Hellwege, sponsored by Kiefner Brothers, Inc. Second-place winners were Shawn Patterson, Kevin Patterson, Ken Oberlohr, and Scott Quesenberry, sponsored by River Eagle Distributing. Third-place winners were Dr. Heidi Hunter, Joel Sander, Kevin Beckerman, and Mark Schultz, sponsored by Hanger Clinic.

The Friends of Saint Francis, formally organized in 1975, assist the Saint Francis Foundation in providing patient services and financial assistance to Saint Francis Healthcare System and the community. Since its beginning, The Friends have given more than $3.7 million in support of Saint Francis Healthcare System. The Friends Board is composed of people from the community and employees who are committed to serving the Healthcare System in an active way.

The Friends support the Healthcare System, its patients, and families; gives back to the community through service, and transforms lives for the better.

Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt charitable organization that supports Saint Francis Healthcare System by strengthening the institution overall and reaffirming its mission of supporting the community and the people it serves. Formally organized in 1976, its mission reflects the Healthcare System’s priorities through fundraising efforts that support the community. The Foundation hosts several annual events, including golf tournaments; the gala; Pink Up, and philanthropic activities such as annual appeals, memorials, endowment funds, planned giving, grants, and major gifts. Through the generosity of the community, staff, and volunteers, the Foundation accepts contributions each year to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, provide patient and employee assistance, creates new programs that help patients in the region and improves facilities at the Healthcare System.

Saint Francis Medical Center is a 308-bed facility serving more than 713,000 people throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. Guided by its mission to provide a ministry of healing and wellness inspired by its Christian philosophy and values, the medical center has become a progressive, innovative regional tertiary care referral center. Major service lines of Saint Francis have received national recognition and include the Neurosciences Institute; Orthopedic Institute; Family BirthPlace, featuring the region’s first Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Heart Hospital; Emergency and Level III Trauma Center; Cancer Institute; and Fitness Plus.