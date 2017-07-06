Annual Scouting awards highlight achievement

A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (The Mirror)

The annual Catholic Scouting Awards ceremony was held in Old St. Vincent Chapel of Ease, Cape Girardeau, on May 2, with Fr. Allan Saunders, pastor, presenting the awards to the youth. The Scouts receiving Catholic Scouting awards included youth who were from St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau, Immaculate Conception Parish in Jackson and St. Paul the Apostle Parish in North Little Rock.

Father Patrick Nwokoye is the Diocesan Chaplain for Catholic Scouting.