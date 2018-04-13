As Easter people, Alleluia is our song

The Church invites all her members to glory in the 50 days of Easter. To that end, may I suggest that we continue some of our spiritual practices into the Easter Season? Did you attend an additional Mass during the week throughout Lent? Why not continue that practice during the 50 days of Easter? Did you pray more, maybe focusing on the Scriptures, the rosary, or participate in Eucharistic Adoration? Why stop that practice during the Easter Season? Did you turn off the TV or another “screen” and focus on reading a spiritual book or relating to actual people face-to-face? That would be a great activity to continue during the Easter Season. And, if you did none of the things I’ve just mentioned, why not try one? By doing this you will make the 50 days of the Easter Season a special time of grace. I am privileged to pray for all of you daily and I certainly continue to pray that the Lord will bless you and your families in a special way during the Easter Season!

SERVICE OF LIGHT—On Holy Saturday, March 31, on the steps of St. Agnes Cathedral, Springfield, Bishop Edward M. Rice blessed the fire, dispelling the darkness and lighting up the night. He then lit the Paschal Candle, the symbol of the “light of Christ, rising in glory,” who scatters the “darkness of our hearts and minds,” while the faithful gathered. Upon entry into the church, one by one, candles are lit from the Paschal Candle. Just as the children of Israel were guided at night by the pillar of fire, so Christians follow the risen Christ. More photos from the Easter vigil may be found HERE. (Photo by Dean Curtis/The Mirror)

Good Friday collection

A special word of thanks to those who donated to the “Collection for the Holy Land,” taken up on Good Friday. The funds raised help support the Catholic Community in the Holy Land in so many ways. Some of the funds support 390 scholarships at various universities such as Bethlehem University. There are 178 students who receive a direct subsidy. The collection also supports the Franciscan Boys Home and the Terra Santa Schools for girls, as well as provide direct aid to families coming from refugee camps. A special thanks to you for supporting this collection and other worthwhile causes.

Positive films

While I typically would not promote movies, there are a couple of projects that have come across my desk that I would like to mention. I have only watched the trailers for each movie, but each one seems to have a great message.

First, “Power In My Hands,” is coming out this month, highlighting the role of the rosary. To quote Jeff Cavins, “I think America needs this right now. … I don’t know of a time in our history where we have needed the rosary more than right now.” The rosary is near and dear to my heart, and if you see this movie in a theatre near you, it sounds like it would be inspirational. The second movie is about St. Paul, “Paul, Apostle of Christ,” which chronicles the life of St. Paul and the early church. There are scenes of persecution, which are never pretty, but it seems to be a realistic portrayal of the sufferings of the early Church. The third movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” is a movie of brokenness and redemption between a father and a son. The title of the movie is also a popular religious song. Whether you see any of these films or not, it is nice to know that there are movies being produced which contain positive messages.

Surround yourself with goodness

As we celebrate the 50 days of Easter, let us look for opportunities which build up positivity and affirm the goodness of people and life. Let us continue the good works we entered into during the Lenten Season. Remember, as Easter people, Alleluia is our song!