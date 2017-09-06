As school begins, bishop addresses educators

STAFF MASS & RETREAT—The faculties of Joplin Area Catholic Schools (JACS) enjoyed Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Aug. 15 and then spent the day on retreat at McAuley Catholic High School with alumnus Fr. Colby Elbert. Father Elbert is a product of St. Mary Catholic School, St. Peter Middle School, and McAuley, all in Joplin. (The Mirror)

Bishop Edward Rice was invited to speak to a gatheing of Catholic school teachers at the launch of the new academic year. His remarks follow:

Pope Francis, in his letter “Joy of the Gospel,” tells us “The joy of the Gospel fills the hearts and lives of all who encounter Jesus.” Francis reminds us that “the Church’s primary mission is to evangelize the world.” So, as we look to the beginning of another academic year in our schools, it is important to revisit what it is that we are about.

We don’t hire teachers for our schools, we hire evangelizers, and the setting is not a classroom; it is a “mission field.” A Catholic educator does not just teach reading, writing, and arithmetic but rather, prior to your instruction and in the midst of your lesson plans, you are creating a climate of encounter with Jesus and your students.

The so-called “classroom” is where this encounter occurs. Daily you have opportunities to create a “visitation” moment, just as that which occurred between Mary and Elizabeth. Mary visiting Elizabeth was an evangelizing moment. Mary brought the presence of Jesus to Elizabeth, and in return, Elizabeth recognized His presence in their midst. This grace-filled scenario becomes our model for the classroom, where Christ is met and ever-present.

What makes our Catholic schools “Catholic” is the sharing of faith that should permeate everything that happens at school. That sharing of faith assumes that each administrator, teacher, and staff, as teacher-evangelizers, has encountered Jesus themselves, receiving Him in your heart, so that in the midst of math class, or a history lesson, or a science experiment, Christ is there, Christ is encountered. Without that personal encounter, one can teach, but the environment within our schools will be no different from any other school system.

I encourage our educators: Grow in your own relationship with Jesus. Bring that relationship into the classroom, make it a mission field where Christ is encountered, and this will be your best year ever, for both you and your pupils.