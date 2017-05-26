As the world changes, the Cross stands firm!

With the development of a more refined job description for Mr. Nick Lund-Molfese and utilizing his many gifts toward social concerns, advocacy, and forming partnerships within the community, I am pleased to announce that Nick began new duties for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau as Diocesan Director of Social Ministry and Family Life beginning May 1, 2017.

Most recently, Nick has been Director of Trinity Hills Catholic Worker House and Farm, where he and his family have assisted in meeting the needs of the poor, hungry, and homeless. Since its beginning in 2011, Trinity Hills has donated more than 50,500 eggs to food pantries, provided housing for 142 homeless guests, and hosted nearly 4,500 retreat and other event participants. This new direction will allow him to collaborate and network with other organizations to address issues of poverty throughout the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.

The Diocese is proud of the legacy of service that was at the heart of Trinity Hills. While Trinity Hills will close, we hope to address crisis issues throughout southern Missouri with this new position, especially in the nine poorest counties in the State of Missouri.

Nick’s new titles are Director of Social Ministry and Family Life and Director of Health Affairs and Respect Life.

Other staffing changes

I would like to let you know of some additional staff changes at The Catholic Center that are occurring this month. Many of these changes are happening because Karen Pesek, who served as Director of Evangelization and Catechesis, Director of Child and Youth Protection, and Co-Director of the RCIA for the diocese and her husband, Ken, who served as administrative support for the Office of Child and Youth Protection, are retiring June 1 to the beautiful mountains of Colorado. More about them and their years of service later on.

On Monday, May 1, Mr. Bill Holtmeyer began as the Director of Child and Youth Protection. Bill’s position is one-half-time. He brings a wealth of experience to this job as he is a licensed counselor and serves on the Diocesan Review Board and as a Victim Assistance Coordinator for the diocese. The Office of Child and Youth Protection will be provided administrative support by Rosie Francka, a long-time member of The Catholic Center staff.

As I mentioned earlier, Nick Lund-Molfese also began full-time ministry this month as the Director of Social Ministry and Family Life, Health Affairs, and Respect Life. He will be assisted by Kim Brayman who begins work in mid-May. You may remember Kim as one of the Capital Endowment Campaign directors.

Additionally, Lynn Melendez will begin work this month as the Director of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Youth Formation. Lynn comes to us after serving in Campus Ministry and parish work at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson. Lynn will work with Rick Barnhart, Associate Director of Evangelization and Catechesis; Kim Brayman will assist the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis with administrative support; and Katie Newton, will serve as administrative support for youth formation.

Finally, Estefania Salas has begun part-time work assisting Milagros Calvetti in the Office of Hispanic Ministry.

May God bless all current and future staffers at The Catholic Center as we go forward in our individual and communal ministry.