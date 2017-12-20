At the passing of Cardinal Bernard Law:





At the news of his passing, the Church in Southern Missouri offers its condolences to the family of Bernard Law. Having served as this diocese’s Fourth Bishop, we recall with gratitude all that was accomplished during his tenure here (1973-1984). At his death, we encourage prayers for him before God. May he rest in peace. Amen.

Here is the link to our Online history, written on the occasion of our 40th anniversary, 1996.