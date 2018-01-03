Bishop announces pastoral assignments

Branson, MO—Bishop Edward Rice recently announced the appointment of Fr. Samson Dorival, SMM, to Priest in Residence at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Branson, MO. Fr. Dorival will assist pastor, Fr. David Hulshof, with Hispanic Ministry in the parish, while continuing English Language Studies at Ozarks Technical Community College. This assignment is effective Dec. 1, 2017. Fr. Dorival most recently served as associate pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Ozark.

Carthage, MO—Bishop Edward Rice announced that effective Jan. 19, 2018, Claretian Missionary Fr. Jose Marino Novoa, CMF, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Ann Parish, in Carthage, MO. Father J. Friedel serves St. Ann Parish as pastor, as well as St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Joplin, MO.

Pierce City, MO—Due to reasons of health, Bishop Edward Rice has accepted the request to retire of Fr. Peter Morciniec effective Dec. 29, 2017. Father Morciniec is pastor of St. Mary Parish in Pierce City and St. Agnes Parish in Sarcoxie, MO. He will reside at Springfield Villa.

Pierce City, MO—Bishop Edward Rice announced that Fr. Paul McLoughlin, retired priest of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, will assume the role of Administrator of St. Mary Parish, Pierce City, and St. Agnes Parish, Sarcoxie, effective Dec. 30, 2017.