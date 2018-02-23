Bishop celebrates Vietnamese Lunar New Year

YEAR OF THE DOG—Bishop Edward M. Rice marked the launch of the Year of the Dog Feb. 11, 2018, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, including Mass and festivities in St. Agnes Cathedral, Springfield. (The Mirror)

Bishop Edward M. Rice celebrated the launch of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Feb. 11 with the Vietnamese community of St. Agnes Cathedral, Springfield. The community is served by Fr. Thomas Luu Duc M. Vu, CRM, associate pastor and member of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer of Carthage, formerly the Congregation of the Mother Co-Redemptrix. Also present were members of the religious community the Congregation of Mary, Queen, headquartered in Springfield. To follow is a portion of Bishop Rice’s homily:

I want to thank you for the invitation to celebrate the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. This is the Year of the Dog. In investigating the dog, I discovered that its attributes are loyalty, honor, and kindness.

Scripture provides us a lesson on loyalty. It reminds us that we cannot split our loyalty to Christ, we cannot serve two masters (Mt 6:24). Either our hearts are set on Him or set on the things of this world. It is true that we certainly need many of the the things of this world, but our hearts should never be possessed or defined by them. We work hard for the clothes we wear or the food we need, but we are called to trust that in the business of life it is part of God’s plan to give to us what He knows we need, not what we think we need.

With trust in the Divine Providence of God, there should be no worry about life. As Our Lord states in the Gospel of Matthew, “Can any of you by worrying add a single moment to your lifespan?” (6:27). Just as God cares for the birds of the sky and the grass of the field, we should trust that God will provide for the things we need.

That trust is what makes us different from those who do not believe. With such trust there is no anxiety or worry. With our hearts set on God, we turn to Him in all things with prayer and confidence. We have no anxiety and with peace in our hearts. As St. Paul says, “Rejoice in the Lord always.”

Happy Vietnamese Lunar New Year! May this coming year unfold with loyalty, honor, and kindness for all of you. May this be a year of trust. May your heart be set on God alone. May you seek first the kingdom of God, and with hearts filled with His peace, Rejoice in the Lord always. Be assured of my prayers.