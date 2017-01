here. A PHOTO GALLERY for the hockey match is

Bishop Edward M. Rice dropped the puck at the hockey match-up Friday night, Jan. 20, between the Missouri State University (MSU) Ice Bears and the Missouri University Tigers at Mediacom Ice Park. ​The Bears won Game One by a score of 10-4 over ​Mizzou. In addition to dropping the puck, Bishop Rice sat with players in the penalty box and took photos with players and fans.