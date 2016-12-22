Bishop greets Congregation of Mary, Queen Springfield MO CHRISTMAS GREETINGS—Bishop Edward M. Rice and the Congregation of Mary, Queen, exchanged Christmas greetings Tue., Dec. 20, before the annual Christmas Pageant put on by the Queen of Angels daycare that the women religious run. Pictured are Sr. Maxine Ngo, CMR; Sr. Faustina Le, CMR; Sr. Rosaline Nguyen, CMR; Sr. Rosaline Nguyen, CMR; Bishop Rice; Sr. Josephine Do, CMR, Sr. Marguerite Tran, CMR, Regional Superior; and Sr. Theresa Ha, CMR. (The Mirror) Pageant story can be found here. Share This: Source: The-Mirror No CommentsGlenn - staffDecember 22, 2016Articles, Local NewsPermalink