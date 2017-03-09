Bishop Rice to walk in his first Bishop’s Walk–Families helping Families

TRAVELING TROPHIES—Bishop Edward Rice presented the 2016 Bishop’s Walk traveling trophies to Tim Pashia, St. Mary Church, Lamar, and to pastor Fr. Patrick Teter. Held annually, the 2017 Bishop’s Walk is being held diocesan-wide April 1 & 2. (The Mirror)

Annual CCSOMO event April 1 & 2

The third annual “Bishop’s Walk—Families Helping Families”—will be held across southern Missouri on Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2, 2017. Bishop Edward M. Rice will be walking April 1 in his first Bishop’s Walk on the track at Springfield Catholic High School. Everyone in the diocese is encouraged to contact the local parish and get a group together to walk, or visit a neighboring church, make new friends, and help those in need within the diocese.

The Bishop’s Walk was instituted as a fun and healthy way to bring awareness and support to the programs of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO), all of which serve our neighbors in need in the name of the Church. The Walk is held each year during Lent, making it a wonderful opportunity for parishioners to join others in the Lenten practice of almsgiving.

Currently, the Bishop’s Walk will be hosted at the following locations, with more being added as plans emerge and are finalized. Many neighboring parishes are participating collaboratively to walk together at one location.

Cape Girardeau

Joplin

Kimberling City

Lamar

Leopold

Mount Vernon

Mountain View

Sikeston

Springfield

“This is the third year for Bishop’s Walk,” said Maura Taylor, executive director, “and it is exciting for us to see the Catholic community in our diocese come together in a show of unity to support and encourage our neighbors in need. We are so grateful!”

Cape Girardeau, Joplin, & Springfield locations

As noted, Bishop Rice will put on his walking shoes and will lead his first Bishop’s Walk at Springfield Catholic High School on Sat., April 1, beginning at 9 a.m. In Joplin, the Bishop’s Walk will be at Landreth Park at 9 a.m. Cape Girardeau’s Notre Dame Regional High School will host the Bishop’s Walk on Sun., April 2, at 1 p.m. The full listing of locations and times can be found on the Website for Catholic Charities, www.ccsomo.org.

Traveling trophies

Two traveling trophies will be awarded again in 2017, one to the parish raising the most funds and the second to the parish with the highest percentage of participating parishioners. Saint Mary Church in Lamar was awarded both 2016 honors. For the first Bishop’s Walk held in 2015, St. Mary, Lamar, won the trophy for most participation, and Sacred Heart Parish in Poplar Bluff won for most funds raised.

Families Helping Families

Proceeds from the annual Bishop’s Walk benefit Catholic Charities programs including Supportive Services for Veteran Families; homelessness prevention; disaster response and recovery; home repair for disaster survivors, seniors, and low-income families; LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home; pregnancy and parenting support; and housing and financial counseling.

Registration

Registration for Bishop’s Walk is $10 for an individual and $30 for a family. All participants registered by March 8 will receive an event T-shirt. For more information, to register, or make an Online donation, please visit www.ccsomo.org.