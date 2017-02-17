Bishop visits Saint Francis Healthcare System

NEONATAL CARE—Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter (left) introduced a Level III NICU infant to Bp. Edward M. Rice and Steven C. Bjelich, Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO on Feb. 6. (Photo courtesy of SFHS)

Saint Francis Medical Center was recently honored with the Aim for Excellence Award (AIM) from the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA). Saint Francis won in the small and large metropolitan statistical area hospitals category with a quality improvement initiative to reduce necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) rates by 50 percent in the Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This is the first year of the award which recognizes progress toward the Triple Aim—better health, improved care, and lower cost.

HEALTHCARE SYSTEM—The Most Rev. Edward M. Rice, Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, visited Saint Francis Medical Center, Cape Girardeau, on Feb. 6. He met with neonatologists Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter and Dr. Laura Al-Sayed, as well as Level III NICU leadership and staff, and visited patients in the Critical Care Units. (Photo courtesy of SFHS)