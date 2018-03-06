Bishop’s 2018 Lenten Service Project for youth

Interior of ‘tiny home’ of Eden Village. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (Photo by Dean Curtis/The Mirror)

While Operation Rice Bowl remains a Lenten charity staple in many of our parishes and missions throughout the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, Bishop Edward M. Rice recently asked the youth of the diocese to join him this Lent in a unique opportunity to encounter Jesus in the poor of our own community.

“Dr. David and Mrs. Linda Brown have begun a program known as Eden Village, which is a ‘micro-home concept’ developed by in response to homelessness in our community,” Bishop Rice said in a letter to parents. “Each tiny home is built at a cost of $30,000, and provides lifetime housing for a chronically disabled homeless individual.”

“It is my hope that every young person in our parish youth groups, parish religious programs, elementary schools, and high schools will embrace the Lenten work of mercy and make building one micro-home the focus of the 40 days of Lent,” Bishop Rice said.

Materials were sent to all parishes and schools with themed suggestions each week, including discernment ideas and a prayer component, which Bishop Rice hoped parish organizers and teacher would prove helpful in planning and rolling-out the project during Lent 2018.

“I encourage the principals and pastors to be creative in raising funds so that we can ‘help raise the roof’ this Lent,” Bishop said.

Additionally, Bishop Rice encouraged parents to spend time discussing with their children how their family would practice the traditional works of Lent: prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

“We find our mission in the motto of our Diocese, ‘One Church, East to West: Loving Jesus, Serving Jesus, and Sharing Jesus,” Bishop Rice said. “The prayers of our youth and their good works will provide a forever home to one homeless person in southern Missouri.”

More information on Eden Village may be found at www.gatheringtree.org/eden– village.

