Camp Re-NEW-All kicks off 2017 season Camp St. Vincent, Fredericktown

(The Mirror)

Open to all youth campers going into grades fifth through ninth, the 43rd annual season of Camp Re-NEW-All has begun, with the young people at Camp St. Vincent completing five days of fellowship, recreation, study, skits, sacraments, and crafts. Thanks to all of you who contribute to the annual Diocesan Development Fund and those of you who participated in the Capital Endowment Campaign. Your donations make possible these great opportunities for our young people. Thank you, too, to all the volunteers (grades 10th through adult), clergy, and seminarians who take time to be present at camp. Bishop Edward Rice celebrated Mass with the youth in Fredericktown on Mon., June 26.

Please keep our young people in prayer as they grow in faith, in love of our Lord, and closer to one another at Camp Re-NEW-All.