Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri named Non-Profit Organization of the Year

CCSOMO STAFF LEADERSHIP—Leadership for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) were all smiles March 1 after being awarded Non-Profit Organization of the Year (large) by Drury University’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership. Pictured were Maureen Jersak, CCSOMO Director of Communications; Mandy Long, Chief Development Officer; Michele Marsh Director of LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home; Maura Taylor, CCSOMO’s Executive Director; Cindy Waites, Director of Administration and PQI; and Jill Bryant, Volunteer Manager. (The Mirror)

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) was named Non-Profit Organization of the Year (large), at the Southwest Missouri Non-Profit Excellence Awards ceremony held March 1. Three awards were presented in this category based on the size of the organization. The other two finalists included Convoy of Hope and Great Circle.

“We are excited, humbled, and grateful to have been announced as the 2018 Nonprofit of the Year at the Nonprofit Excellence Awards,” said Maura Taylor, executive director of CCSOMO. “We are blessed to live and work with all the nonprofits in our community that make southern Missouri such an amazing place. Thank you to everyone, including our donors, volunteers, board members, and staff, who make this work possible.”

The event was hosted by Drury University’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership and held at the Oasis Convention Center, Springfield. The panel of judges included Springfield City Manager Greg Burris; Jean Harrison with Club Management Services; Greg Horton with Integrity Home Care and Hospice; Barb Houser with KPM CPAs and Advisors; Kurt Larson with Larson Law; Stephen Kleinsmith with Nixa Public Schools, and Dan Prater, executive director of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership.

“Nonprofit organizations and their hard-working employees do so much for our community. But they are rarely recognized for the huge impact they make on our communities,” said Prater. “We are thrilled to host this event and help shine the spotlight on them.”

The March 1 event honored nonprofit organizations that serve their communities in Springfield, and Greene, Christian, Dallas, Polk, and Webster counties. Winners represented 10 categories including large, medium, and small organization of the year; CEO/executive director of the year; board member of the year; public awareness; innovation, marketing, and more.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri has seven offices in five cities in southern Missouri: Cape Girardeau, Joplin, Sikeston, Springfield, and Van Buren.

