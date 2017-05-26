Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri responds to catastrophic flooding

DISASTER RELIEF—CCSOMO staff, Shea Lane, Tammy Latimer, and Dee Maples, at West Plains MARC on May 9. (CCSOMO photo)

First MARCs (Multi Agency Resource Centers) scheduled for counties throughout diocese

Thirteen inches of rain fell throughout southern Missouri between April 28 and May 3 this year. In the initial days after the flooding, Shea Lane, Director of Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) traveled to nine counties (Barry, Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone, and Taney) providing outreach to survivors, and partnered with other agencies such as the Red Cross and Salvation Army along with the State Emergency Management team to coordinate the disaster response. Lane was moving west to east across the state, following the path of receding waters.

“When I’m in a county, I try to reach out to those affected in the more remote areas,” Lane said, “to answer their questions and let them know we’re here to help. I was in Bull Creek in Taney County and the entire town of 69 homes and a gas station were badly damaged. Their power lines are buried under water and they have no electricity.”

“In all disasters,” Lane explained, “Catholic Charities works with emergency managers and community partners to provide recovery to those affected, but the difference this time is how widespread the flooding is. Out of the 39 counties we serve, 22 were included in the State of Emergency declared by the governor.”

Currently, damages are being assessed under the leadership of the Red Cross.

“Typically, damage assessment takes a while and right now there are areas, especially in the Cape Girardeau area, where the water hasn’t fully receded,” Lane said. A federal disaster declaration cannot be made until the amount of damages is determined.

Currently, CCSOMO staff is answering calls, providing information, and gathering names of those needing assistance. In addition, CCSOMO has reached out to all Catholic parishes to determine whatever needs they, their parishioners, or the community might have. Jill Bryant, CCSOMO Manager of Volunteer Services, is coordinating the use of volunteers for both clean-up and longer-term needs.

Catholic Charities attends all Multi Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) set up in response to the flooding. The first MARCs were held on May 8 in the towns of Neosho and Anderson. A total of 10 MARCs are scheduled for areas in our diocese. All MARCs are open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Check www.ccsomo.org for updates.

“A MARC is a one-stop shop for survivors,” says Lane. “Numerous state and local agencies and non-profits are there to offer information and assistance. Our staff gives out gift cards as needed. We talk to people one-on-one to see what their current needs are right now and then going forward, if they need longer-term assistance, such as home repairs.”

Although the number of those affected is not known yet, it is expected to be in the thousands. At the Neosho MARC alone, 384 survivors were seen. Their stories were similar, according to Judith Beaver, Catholic Charities disaster case manager.

“It’s been devastating. These families hardly know where to begin, Beaver said. “Many lost nearly everything they owned and many are now homeless. A familiar statement I heard was ‘We stayed in a motel for three or four days, but we’re out of money, and we don’t know where to go.’”

Stephanie and Matthew Quick are one of the families affected.

“The home we live in was completely destroyed. We were able to save a few items of furniture and put them in a 10 by 10 storage space,” Matthew Quick said. “That’s all that’s left from our three-bedroom home. Right now, we’re basically living out of our car, moving around anywhere we can find, staying with family and friends, sleeping on couches. We have a child with special needs and it’s really hard on him.”

Catholic Charities provides immediate assistance with resources and information on next steps. But, according to Lane, the real work of recovery begins with the follow-up calls that lead to long-term disaster case management and repair of homes.

“Although we don’t know the final numbers yet, we do know some things about helping after a catastrophic disaster event,” said Maura Taylor, CCSOMO Executive Director.

“We know that given the level of this disaster, there will be tremendous damage, and many of our neighbors’ lives will be impacted for a long time. We know the ones hurt most are those who were struggling even before the disaster, and most importantly, we know they need our help,” Taylor said. “State and federal aid is very limited. We also know that recovery will take many months-even a year or longer. So we plan to be there now and for the long-term. But we need the help of the Catholic community in order to do this. By acting together, we can have a great impact on the lives of so many people who are hurting right now.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri Disaster Services program provides both immediate and long-term relief for survivors of natural disasters.

We focus on unmet needs for those who are without adequate resources, disaster case management, long-term recovery, and repairing of homes. For more information, consult www.ccsomo.org.