Catholic Charities provides aid to area flood victims

Drury Southwest partners with Catholic Charities to provide help

FLOOD RESPONSE—Ed Powell, a veteran and a survivor of the recent floods, visited with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri staff at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) held in Ellington, MO, on May 10. Among other damages, he reported the loss of his refrigerator in the flood. Ed, a diabetic, was concerned because his insulin medication must be kept at a certain temperature. Thanks to a donation of refrigerators by Drury Southwest of Cape Girardeau, Shea Lane, CCSOMO Director of Disaster Preparedness and Response, was able to deliver a replacement refrigerator to Ed’s home the next day. Together, Catholic Charities is helping our neighbors in need every day!

Individuals impacted by the recent floods were able to access information and assistance at a one-day Outreach Center held on Wed., June 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, 20 Kimberling Blvd, Kimberling City.

Disaster response staff from Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri were available to meet with survivors to identify and assess unmet needs, provide support and connection to other resources, and furnish information on next steps. Unmet needs may include temporary housing, replacing personal belongings, home repairs, and long-term needs related to financial, physical, emotional, or spiritual well-being.

Thousands of individuals were affected by the massive flooding that occurred in April and May. Catholic Charities recently participated in 12 Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) that were held in various locations across southern Missouri. Stone County was not included in the MARC locations.

All those who need further assistance in recovering from this disaster should please call 2-1-1, the service that has been designated to tabulate information from disaster survivors. You may also contact the local Catholic Charities office in Springfield at (417) 720-4213. There is no charge for this service.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is the primary provider of disaster case management services in southern Missouri. If you or someone you know has unmet needs due to the April-May flooding, please call your nearest Catholic Charities office.

Joplin (417) 624-3790 • Springfield (417) 720-4213 • Van Buren (573) 323-4044 • Sikeston (573) 481-0659

• Cape Girardeau (573) 335-0134

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, www.ccsomo.org, is a faith-based 501(c)(3) agency serving the 39 southernmost counties in Missouri. Its mission is to provide quality, compassionate social services that meet local needs. CCSOMO serves all in need without regard to religion, race, or nationality. CCSOMO is the primary provider of disaster case management services in southern Missouri. Programs provided by CCSOMO include Homelessness Prevention and Housing Assistance, Support Services for Veterans, LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home, Parenting and Pregnancy Support, Disaster Response and Recovery, Home Repairs for disaster survivors, low-income families and seniors, and Construction Job Training/Apprenticeship.