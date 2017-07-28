Catholic Man Night held July 14

A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. Photos by Dan Williams/The Mirror

Sixty men gathered in beautiful St. John Parish, Leopold, on July 14, for Catholic Man Night, an evening of fellowship, food, and reflection for men. Bishop Edward M. Rice was also in attendance and offered encouragement and support of the gifts the bi-monthly Catholic Man Nights afford participants.

Father David Coon, pastor of St. John Parish, offered the evening’s reflection. Area priests hearing confessions included Fr. Allan Saunders, Fr. Glenn Eftink, Fr. Randy Tochtrop, Bishop Rice, and Fr. Rayappa Chinnabathini.

Catholic Man Night and Catholic Ladies Night are hosted in area parishes, rotating bi-monthly: one month is Catholic Ladies Night, the next month is Catholic Man Night, and so forth. The next Catholic Ladies Night will be held on Aug. 2 in St. Joseph Parish, Advance; the next Catholic Man Night will be held Sept. 28 in St. Augustine Parish, Kelso.

For more information, Email Anthony Riley at semocatholicmannight@gmail.com.