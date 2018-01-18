Celebrate those consecrated to the Lord and his people

The World Day for Consecrated Life will be celebrated in the Church on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2018 and in parishes on the weekend of Feb. 3-4, 2018.

In 1997, Pope Saint John Paul II instituted a day of prayer for women and men in the consecrated religious life. This celebration is attached to the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord on February 2. This Feast is also known as Candlemas Day; the day on which candles are blessed symbolizing Christ who is the light of the world. So too, those in consecrated life are called to reflect the light of Jesus Christ to all peoples. The celebration of World Day for Consecrated Life is transferred to the following Sunday in order to highlight the gift of consecrated persons for the whole Church.

Please pray for all those who have made commitments in the consecrated life, and be sure to thank them on their special day. May they continue to be inspired by Jesus Christ and respond generously to God’s gift of their vocation.



