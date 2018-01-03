Christian League ends season play

Guardian Angel School, Oran, has ended its regular season play with the Christian League. The JV Redwings ended the season with 8 wins and 2 losses. Their tournament was on Dec. 4, 6, and 7 at St. Ambrose School, Chaffee. They placed Second in the league and won Second in the tournament. The Varsity Redwings had 2 wins and 6 losses for the season. Their tournament was on Dec. 9 and 10 at St. Augustine School, Kelso. They placed Fourth in the league and won Third place in the tournament. The Redwing Cheerleaders won First place in league for their performance and won Second in the tournament at Kelso. Congratulations Guardian Angel Redwings!

VARSITY REDWINGS—Placing Fourth in the Christian League, the Varsity Guardian Redwings are: (front row) Owen Forehand, Drew Pobst, Lawson Hahn, Riley Schlosser, and Cooper Senciboy; (second row) Seth Ressel (Asst. Coach), Connor Watkins, Gabe Dirnberger, Parker Bryant, Bill Loper (Coach), Nolan Loper, Kyle Eftink, Nathaniel Woods, and Darin Woods (Asst. Coach). (Submitted photo) JUNIOR VARSITY—The JV Redwings placed Second in the Christian League. They are: (front row) Michael Eftink, Cooper Bryant, Reid Hobbs, and Ryder Siebert; (second row) Bill Loper (Coach), Seth Ressel (Asst. Coach), Nolan Loper, Parker Bryant, Cooper Senciboy, Owen Forehand, Gabe Dirnberger, and Darin Woods (Asst. Coach). (Submitted photo) REDWING CHEER—The Guardian Angel Redwing Cheer Squad placed First in the Christian League. The cheerleaders are: Traci Hency, Daley Siebert, Kaitlyn Jolley, Dalaini Bryant, Logan Dame, Taylor Hobbs, Camryn Lynch, and Jacqui Hobbs (Coach). Not pictured: Courtney Dirnberger and Jill Siebert (Coach). (Submitted photo)