Christian League ends season play

Guardian Angel School, Oran, has ended its regular season play with the Christian League. The JV Redwings ended the season with 8 wins and 2 losses. Their tournament was on Dec. 4, 6, and 7 at St. Ambrose School, Chaffee. They placed Second in the league and won Second in the tournament. The Varsity Redwings had 2 wins and 6 losses for the season. Their tournament was on Dec. 9 and 10 at St. Augustine School, Kelso. They placed Fourth in the league and won Third place in the tournament. The Redwing Cheerleaders won First place in league for their performance and won Second in the tournament at Kelso. Congratulations Guardian Angel Redwings!