Christmas visit with the Congregation of Mother Coredemptrix

US ASSUMPTION PROVINCE—Bishop Edward M. Rice hosted leadership from the Congregation of the Mother Coredemptrix (US Assumption Province) at his residence for the annual Christmas visit on Dec. 19. Pictured with Bishop Rice are Rev. Peter M. Khuong Tran, CMC, Assistant IV – Formation; Rev. Polycarp M. Nguyen DucThuan, CMC, Assistant VI – Finance; Rev. John M. Felix Viet Luan Dinh, CMC, Assistant II – Personnel; Bishop Rice; Very Rev. Louis M. Minh Nhien, CMC – Provincial Minister; Rev. Francis M. HungLong Tran, CMC, Assistant V – Secretary; Rev. Bernardine M. Minh Tan Dang, CMC, Assistant III – Evangelization; Rev. John M. Paul Van Tai Tran, CMC, Assistant Provincial Minister. The community is headquartered in Carthage, MO. (The Mirror)