Come & See weekends for college-age men and women

The Office of Vocations & Seminarians recently sponsored two Come and See Weekends for men and women interested in the priesthood or life as a consecrated religious.

On April 29, Fr. Patrick Nwokoye, Director of Vocation Promotions, traveled with interested college-age women to visit the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville, TN. The men traveled May 5-7 for a weekend discernment retreat at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana. Diocesan seminarians Rev. Mr. Joseph Stoverink, Nick Koeppel, and Nicholas Newton were able to spend some time with the visitors and field questions about the seminary.

“Come and See events are a great opportunity for the young men and women to experience first-hand what life is like in the convent and in the seminary,” said Fr. Nwokoye. For more information regarding upcoming events, contact Fr. Nwokoye at pnwokoye@dioscg.org or (573) 335-3899.

Upcoming events

Office of Vocations/Seminarians announce Kenrick Glennon Days 2017, St. Louis.

Young men who will be entering the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth grades, in the fall (2017) are invited to Kenrick-Glennon Seminary for two action-packed days of swimming; capture the flag and trailblazer; educational sessions; Mass; Liturgy of the Hours; Confession; small group prayer; and more! Each participant is a member of a group of up to 10 young men, led by a junior counselor and a seminarian group leader.

Kenrick-Glennon Days 2017 will be held at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary

• Session I: June 5-7, sixth-seventh grade

• Session II: June 8-10, eighth-ninth grade

More information may be found at http://archstl.org/vocations/, including registration forms and “What to bring” sheets.