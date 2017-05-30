Conception Seminary College celebrates largest group of graduates in 12 years

BACHELOR’S DEGREE—Seminarian Joshua Carroll received his Bachelor of Art’s degree from Abbot Benedict Neenan, OSB, May 13, during commencement ceremonies at Conception Seminary College. (Submitted photo)

The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on the campus of Conception Seminary College brimmed with graduates, family, and friends on Sat., May 13, 2017, as 31 seminarians completed the requirements to earn bachelor’s degrees this spring. Earning a Bachelor of Art’s degree was Joshua Carroll of St. Agnes Cathedral Parish, Springfield. Carroll is a seminarian for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.

Conception Seminary’s annual spring commencement ceremonies also celebrated numerous seminarians and their academic achievements as they were honored with scholarships.

“Today is a great day,” said the Very Rev. Brendan Moss, OSB, President-Rector of Conception Seminary College as he welcomed those gathered for the ceremony.

Before receiving their diplomas, Fr. Xavier Nacke, OSB, delivered the commencement address, calling on the graduates to look toward the future with the eyes of faith. Drawing on quotes from Pope Francis, Fr. Xavier offered a word of “encouragement, or, might I say, a word of courage,” to the graduates:

“We are not lacking young people who are very generous, who act in solidarity, who are involved on a religious and social level, young people who seek a real spiritual life, young people who hunger for something different than what the world offers. There are marvelous young people, and there are many.”

“My experience of you tells me that, with time, you can lead us and our world to intimacy with God,” Fr. Xavier said. “May our Blessed Mother assist you in that heroic journey.”

Seminarians completing their studies at Conception Seminary College usually continue their priestly formation at a theological seminary in the Midwest or Rome, Italy. Their graduate studies typically continue for another four years before they are ordained priests in the Roman Catholic Church.

Students who have already completed undergraduate degrees at other institutions and completing the Conception Seminary Pre-Theological Program receive their Bachelor of Philosophical and Theological Studies.

Graduates receiving their Bachelor of Philosophical and Theological Studies with diocesan affiliation included Bro. Georgy D. Huynh Nguyen, Congregation of the Mother Co-Redemptrix, headquartered in Carthage, MO.

Graduation celebrations continued with a banquet for the graduates and their families and concluded with a Mass of Thanksgiving Sunday morning, ending the 2016-2017 academic year at Conception Seminary College.