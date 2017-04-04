The annual Daddy-Daughter Dinner & Dance was held March 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Springfield. Sponsored by the Home and School organization, the event is open to all girls, preschool-eighth grade, and almost 100 percent of them attend. Girls and dads were presented with a daddy-daughter framed photo. A rose was presented to each girl as the evening came to a close as well as an opportunity to fill a treat bag they’d decorated with assorted treats from the Candy Bar.

DADDY-DAUGHTER—Two members of the Gordon family enjoyed the Daddy-Daughter Dinner & Dance held March 4 for students in St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Springfield. (The Mirror) WALTON FAMILY—The Walton family enjoyed the Daddy-Daughter Dinner & Dance held March 4 for students in St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Springfield. (The Mirror) DADDY, DAUGHTER—The Gumucio family took time out of their dancing for a photo at the Daddy-Daughter Dinner & Dance held March 4 for students in St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Springfield. (The Mirror)

ALL DRESSED UP—Three preschoolers were all dressed up for the Daddy-Daughter Dinner & Dance held March 4 for students in St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Springfield. (The Mirror)