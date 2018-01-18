Daily prayer calendar
Source: The-Mirror
Prayer for Vocations
God our Father, You made each of us to receive our gifts in the Body of Christ.
We ask that you inspire young people whom you call to the priesthood and consecrated life to courageously follow Your will.
Send workers into Your great harvest so that the Gospel is preached, the poor are served with love, the suffering are comforted, and Your people are strengthened by the Sacraments.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
—Pope Francis