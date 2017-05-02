PRAYER—Women prayed at the DCCW Spring Assembly Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Springfield on April 21. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror)

‘Sowers of joy and healing through acts of love’

The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) held its annual Spring Assembly April 21-22 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Springfield. The gathering focused, in part, on the necessity of being “sowers of joy and healing through acts of love,” and featured presentations on the apparitions and messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary, pro-life ministries, and the importance of the home being a “domestic church,” among other topics.

Attendees had the opportunity to win gift baskets and pursue designer handbags and purses via a silent auction—always a fun element of the assembly—as well as visit Catholic vendors and information tables with resources on various activities and ministries within the diocese including Voice for Life, the VITAE Foundation, Catholic Charities, and others.

Bishop Edward Rice spoke to the ladies on Friday afternoon, expressing his appreciation for parish women’s groups and challenging them to help the mission of the diocese in their “service, leadership, and spirituality.”

Following Mass with Bishop Rice and several diocesan priests on Friday evening, the assembly featured a banquet, musical entertainment, and concluded with a series of presentations and prayer on Saturday morning.

New DCCW officers

New officers elected at the Spring Assembly will serve through the spring of 2018:

• Rita Lueckenotte, President, Our Lady of the Cove, Kimberling City

• Judy Carley, Vice-President, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Springfield

• Nancy Slezak, Treasurer, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Springfield

• Wanda Elfrink, Secretary, St. Mary Cathedral, Cape Girardeau