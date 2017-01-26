Deepen your love of the faith: Three sessions of ‘Life in the Spirit’ to be held in February

Presenters for the “Life in the Spirit” conferences are from the Charismatic Renewal Center at the Archdiocese of St. Louis and will include sessions, “God’s Love and Salvation,” on Feb. 5; “New Life & Receiving God’s Gift,” on Feb. 12; and “Praying for Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Growth & Transformation in Christ,” on Feb. 19. These free sessions will be held from 2-5 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield. A flier for the event may be found here. To register or for more information, please consult www.strengtheningandhealing.org, or call Shelly at (417) 838-2730, or Margaret at (417) 732-4621.

