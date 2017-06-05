Dexter’s Kona Ice cools students off in Oran

The Kona Ice truck of North Bootheel came from Dexter, MO, to Guardian Angel School, Oran, to serve students shaved ice treats. The visit was made possible by a donation to the school‘s annual dinner auction by the owners, Steve and Casey Williams. The item was purchased by Marty and Cindy Priggel for their granddaughter, Rylie Priggel, a first-grader at Guardian Angel School. She and classmate, Adisyn Seabaugh, adorned leis and grass skirts one day at school and visited classrooms, and invited them to join fellow first-graders for a kid-sized cup of shaved ice. On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, the truck pulled up to Guardian Angel School while students in preschool through third grade and their teachers enjoyed flavored shaved ice treats. They were also each given a Hawaiian flowered lei to wear.

SHAVED ICE TREATS—Guardian Angel School students in preschool through third grade took a picture in front of the Kona Ice truck from Dexter, MO. The April 26 event was donated to and purchased at the school’s annual dinner and auction in February. (Submitted photo)