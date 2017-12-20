Diocesan Ecumenical Officer appointed





Bishop Edward M. Rice recently announced the appointment of Nicholas Lund-Molfese, MA, JD, as Diocesan Ecumenical Officer and liaison for matters related to public policy and Faithful Citizenship. The appointment is effectively immediately, and positions him as a knowledgeable resource to clergy, religious, and apostolates within the Church in Southern Missouri. Lund-Molfese currently serves as the diocesan representative to the Missouri Catholic Conference (MCC) and the MCC Public Policy Committee, which advises the Missouri Bishops on issues of legislative concern. Formerly the Director of Trinity Hills Catholic Worker House and Farm, which closed within the diocese this past year, Lund-Molfese serves the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau as its full-time Director of Social Ministry and Family Life as well as Director of Health Affairs and Respect for Life. In these capacities, he assists the bishop and other members of The Catholic Center staff in all matters related to protecting the sanctity of Life, ethics in healthcare, Catholic institutional identity, municipal ordinances, and issues related to poverty and the other pillars of Catholic social teaching within our Diocese.