Diocesan seminarian receive ministry of acolyte

Thirteen priesthood students in Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, received the ministry of acolyte on Feb. 15, including diocesan seminarian Nicholas Newton. Newton is a second year Theology student for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield. Installing the acolytes was Abp. Charles Thompson, of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Besides Newton, seminarians receiving the ministry were:

Jin Yong (Francisco) Bark, Diocese of Masan, South Korea

Peter O. Chineke, Diocese of Springfield, IL

Michael M. Dedek, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN

Edwin H. Jarboe, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY

Jin Ho (Paul) Kim and Tae Sang (Andrew) Yun, Diocese of Busan, South Korea

Gabriel V. Mills, Connor R. Plessala and Peyton J. Plessala, Archdiocese of Mobile, AL

Samual Mwangi Mungai, Glenmary Home Missioners

Michaelprakasam Puthumaisavari, Diocese of Palayamkottai, India

Dan M. Taylor, Diocese of Lexington, KY.

An acolyte assists a deacon or priest, primarily in the celebration of Mass. He attends to the needs of the altar and may distribute Communion as an auxiliary minister. He also may be entrusted with the public veneration of the Blessed Sacrament, but does not give the Benediction, which is reserved for a priest or deacon.