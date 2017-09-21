Diocesan V Encuentro Sept. 30

The past year, parishes in our diocese from east to west have been engaged in the V Encuentro Church celebration and convocation. The V Encuentro is part of the US Bishop’s Strategic Plan for 2017-2020. A five-week evangelization process has three prongs: evangelization, consultation, and a process of building communion.

The five themes:

• Called to a loving encounter with Jesus

• With words and actions: Do it!

• Walking together with Jesus

• Bearing fruits of new life

• Celebrating the joy of being missionary disciples

“I would like to personally thank all parish team coordinators, the clergy who accompanied them, and the teams that prepared for the Diocesan Encuentro and the discernment of the delegates on September 30th,” said Milagros Calvetti, Director of Hispanic Ministry for the diocese and lead representative of Episcopal Region IX for the process.

The Diocesan V Encuentro event is on Sept. 30, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson. The gathering will close with a bilingual Mass celebrated by Bp. Edward M. Rice.

“We have learned much about the call to respond to discipleship and mission personally, in the local church, and the Church in the United States,” Calvetti said. “The readiness is inspired by having a personal encounter with Jesus and his Gospel in community.”

Parishioners have been engaged in sharing their faith in small group settings and personally discerning and taking action in missionary activities in their parishes and the greater community.

“New leadership and interest has grown among our Spanish-speaking parishioners in areas of catechesis with adults and children, youth and young adult ministry, door-to-door ministry, and prayer groups,” Calvetti said. “The process has strengthened the small faith communities that have been meeting for the last nine-10 years. The awareness and need to promote vocations among our youth and the permanent diaconate has also become a priority among some communities.”

The Diocesan V Encuentro on Sept. 30, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Parish will bring all 10 parishes together. Those 10 parishes include include St. Cecilia, Kennett; St. Vincent de Paul, Cape Girardeau; Sacred Heart, Poplar Bluff; Sacred Heart, Springfield; Our Lady of the Lake, Branson; Sacred Heart, Verona; St. Lawrence, Monett; St. Canera, Neosho; Nativity of Our Lord Mission, Noel, and St. Ann, Carthage.

“Through witnessing and consult, delegates from the parishes involved will gather and celebrate who we are as Catholic Christians and our call as missionary disciples,” Calvetti said.

Delegates will also be chosen to participate in the Episcopal Region IX V Encuentro at the Archdiocese of Kansas City, KS on April 27-29, 2018 and the V National Encuentro on Sept. 20-23, 2018 in Grapevine, TX.

Prayer for the V National Encuentro

of Hispanic/Latino Ministry

God of infinite Mercy,

you sent your Risen Son

to encounter the disciples on the way to Emmaus.

Grant us today a missionary spirit

and send us forth to encounter

our sisters and brothers:

to walk with them in friendship,

to listen to their hopes and dreams

with compassion,

and to proclaim your Word with courage,

so that they might come to know you once again

in the breaking of the Bread.

Make us all missionary disciples, and stay with us always,

as we seek to share the joy of the Gospel

with people of all generations,

from every race, language, culture, and nation.

We ask you this with burning hearts,

filled with the Holy Spirit,

in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,

and through the loving intercession of

our Blessed Mother Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe,

Star of the New Evangelization in the Americas.

Amen.