Diocesan wedding anniversary celebrations in February





Preparations are underway for the annual Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Celebration to be held on Sun., Feb. 12, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. in St. Agnes Cathedral in Springfield, and Sun., Feb. 19, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. in St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. This occasion is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate and affirm the great gift of married love with a Mass celebrated by Bp. Edward Rice, followed by a reception in the school cafeteria. Any couple who will or has celebrated their 1st, 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th, 40th, 45th, 50th, or 50+ anniversary anytime during 2017 is most cordially invited to attend. Family members of the couples are included in this invitation. In order for the diocese to prepare properly they need to hear from participating couples by Jan. 30. Couples need to submit the registration form and send it to Katie Newton, Office of Family Ministries, 601 S. Jefferson, Springfield MO 65806-3143, or Email the information to knewton@dioscg.org. The form can also be found here on the Family Ministry page of the diocesan Website at www.dioscg.org.