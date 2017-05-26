Diocese exceeds goal in Capital Campaign

RETIRED PRIEST TURNS 90—A Mass of Thanksgiving was recently held in St. Henry Church, Charleston, in honor of the 90th birthday of Msgr. Richard Rolwing which was marked May 8. The recent Capital Endowment Campaign seeks to augment the existing endowment for the care of our priests in their retirement years. (The Mirror)

Over 23 million raised for youth formation, retired priests, seminarian education

If there was ever any doubt about the generosity and ability to give on the part of the members of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, it was soundly put to rest after the Diocese wrapped up its first-ever Capital Endowment Campaign.

Designed to raise funds to care for a growing number of retired clergy, to support seminarian education, and to help youth develop in their Catholic faith, the diocese exceeded its target of $15 million by raising a total of $23.2 million or 155 percent of the goal.

“There is never a good time for a Capital Endowment Campaign,” said Bp. Edward M. Rice. “The overwhelming support across the diocese shows the generosity of the people of our diocese. The people believed in the three areas of this campaign and they opened their hearts in a spirit of generosity.”

The overall participation in the campaign was 43 percent of all registered Catholics in the diocese, as compared to 30 percent-33 percent participation in dioceses which conduct diocesan campaigns . The average pledge across the diocese was $2,320. Of the 85 parishes in the diocese, 75 percent met or exceeded their targets. The cost associated with conducting the campaign was about two and a half percent of the total raised, much lower than other dioceses conducting campaigns, that typically would pay at least eight percent in fees.

The money raised will earn interest in an endowment fund at Commerce Bank. The money will be professionally managed and monitored by the Diocesan Finance Committee, consisting of lay representatives from across the diocese, Bp. Rice, and the Diocesan Office of Finance.

Conducted under the theme, “Grateful for Our Past, Preparing for Our Future,” the endowment campaign will significantly strengthen the financial support for the growing number of retired clergy and the education of our seminarians. The new youth formation endowment will fund the establishment of developing plans and programs throughout the diocese.

“We have already seen the effects of our capital campaign in the area of youth formation. We have provided scholarships for our Diocesan Youth Conference and for the upcoming Steubenville Mid-America Youth weekends,” Bp. Rice said. “We know we also will be able to provide financial assistance for students wishing to attend Camp-Re-NEW-All, the National Youth Conferences, and the World Youth Days in the future.”

“It is my hope that all of our youth, who wish to attend events such as these, be able to experience and grow their faith in a unique way, regardless of their financial ability to pay for the associated costs,” Bp. Rice said.

“I see other future uses of the Youth Formation Endowment to possibly include purchasing or enhancing our summer camp facilities, developing a retreat program to provide an opportunity for all of our youth to attend a diocesan-sponsored retreat at an age-appropriate level,” Bp. Rice said. “We also would like to establish training programs and opportunities for ongoing and continued formation with well-known national speakers and trainers for the youth directors in our diocese.”

According to Parish Campaign Director Gretchen Gambon, the success and overwhelming participation was no accident.

“We saw the work of the Holy Spirit and faithful people at work every day in this first ever diocesan campaign,” Gambon said. “I think it is apparent to say they have once again shown we are a truly awesome diocese.”

Beyond the numbers

A common theme throughout the campaign was the generosity and faith parishioners demonstrated in giving. This was experienced time and time again by those who were involved in administering the campaign at every level.

One such person was Parish Campaign Director Bob Horton, who worked as a trainer and facilitator at parishes across the diocese. His role was to help each parish execute the plan and to train parish volunteers. In fact, Horton said it affected his spiritual life by being able to witness others living their faith and seeing God’s work in amazing ways.

“It re-energized my spiritual life,” Horton said. “If the parishioners of Springfield-Cape Girardeau can be so generous, then I need to re-examine my spiritual life and my stewardship to my parish and the diocese.”

Horton was also touched by the many people he met and the bonds he forged with them. When his car was totaled in an accident that sent him to the hospital with 15 stitches in his forehead, the parishes that he was scheduled to visit that week, prayed for him, even though they had not even yet met.

“These people didn’t know me from Adam,” Horton said of the tremendous outpouring of sympathy and prayer. “Yet, when I was done at these parishes, it was like I was moving away from home.”

The same was experienced at the parish level in churches all over the diocese. As with so many parishes in the diocese, Nativity of Our Lord Mission Church in Noel, MO, is in a small, rural area and parishioners have limited resources. But, the parish reached 150 percent of its target, something that was not uncommon for churches of this size throughout the Diocese with this campaign.

“Too often fund-raising programs rely only on a small group of parishioners and the priest to do all the work” said Noel Campaign Chair Anita Williams. “However, this campaign model focused on involving many people in the church and everyone had a role to play. But this wasn’t the only reason the parish did so well. Our church community takes great pride in giving,” Williams said. “We have a highly-engaged church group. People are generous and giving in any way possible. Our community loves to give.”

Williams also noted that the church strongly believed in the cause, especially that of youth formation. She also indicated that the campaign design enabled people to give smaller amounts over a longer period, without financially hurting their families.

“The success of this campaign will help stabilize our diocese for years to come,” Bp. Rice said. “With these three areas of financial support taken care of, the diocese can better focus on the mission being ‘One Church, East to West,’ loving, serving, and sharing Jesus.” ©TM