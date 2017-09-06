Diocese responds with compassion & generosity





The sin of racism

On Aug. 14, 2017, I gathered with other members of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks to attend a Faith Voices Call to Action gathering in responding to the acts of hatred which began in Charlottesville and subsequently spread to other parts of our country.

The evil of racism with its tenets of “white supremacy” and “neo-Nazism“ has no place in a civilized society.

I would ask all of us to reflect on the following statement that I made to all those gathered:

“The Catholic Church of Southern Missouri stands against the evils of racism, white supremacy, and neo-Nazism. We stand with our sisters and brothers united in the belief that love will always be victorious. Let us stand against every form of oppression and witness to love, peace, and reconciliation. … We reject racism and stand ready to work with all people of goodwill for an end to racial violence and for the building up of peace in our communities. On a personal note, my father fought in World War II. He saw the atrocities of the racist Nazi ideology first hand and helped to liberate those in the concentration camps. He is buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Why, some 70 years later, are we fighting these racist ideologies on our own soil? In the face of racism and violence, let us be committed to stand strong for peace, love, and reconciliation.”

Compassion

Our hearts and prayers are with those whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey and its residual storm fronts. The loss of life as well as the destruction of home and property has devastated so many. We are proud of the work of Catholic Charities in Texas who has already taken a leadership role to respond to those in need. If they haven’t done so already, we ask our pastors to take up a special collection to support the work of Catholic Charities in Texas. You may not be able to donate financially, but all of us can keep the people of Texas and Louisiana in our prayers as they recover and rebuild.

I am mindful of the extraordinary generosity of the good people of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. How generous are we? The numbers for the past fiscal year speak for themselves: Church in Latin America – $41,081; Rice Bowl – $20,146; Church in Central and Eastern Europe – $40,037; Catholic Relief Services – $52,131; Holy Land – $43,933; Catholic Home Missions Appeal – $37,326; Catholic Communication Campaign – $17,852; Peter’s Pence – $48,922; Retirement for Religious – $78,922; Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri – $78,660; Diocesan Seminarian and Retired Clergy Christmas Collection – $192,307; Military Services – $37,572. The total amount comes to $688,889. Add to that approximately $70,000 for optional collections for disasters, and you can see why I am so amazed at the generosity of our little diocese! And all of these requests come in the midst of our annual Bishop’s Appeal, the Diocesan Development Fund, and the ongoing pledges from our Capital Endowment Campaign!

Every once in awhile, I receive a letter berating me for so many collections. I wish to remind everyone that each “extra” collection, such as the current collection for those suffering from Hurricane Harvey in Texas, is optional. No one is forced to give, but rather invited to give as an act of charity, kindness, and compassion. I hope people give from the generosity of their hearts because they realize that God has been so generous to them. I hope people give from the generosity of their hearts because they realize we are only stewards of the treasure that God gives to us. We are a loving and generous diocese!

100th Anniversary of the miracles at Fatima

Since June, it has been such a blessing for me to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima each month in our parishes. Ste. Marie du Lac, Ironton, will be the next location, to commemorate the September 13th apparition. It will include a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Mass, followed by a reception. All are invited, so please join us.

The final apparition date, Oct. 13, 2017, will be celebrated at St. Mary Cathedral, in Cape Girardeau. On that date, I am asking all parishes with schools to hold an all-school Mass, along with the consecration of all of our children to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Special keepsake prayer cards have been printed for this occasion and will be distributed to all parishes and schools for this event. Let’s make this truly a diocesan event, showing that we are “One Church, East to west.” There is no greater evidence of our unity than when we are all gathered at the altar!

Let us ask Our Lady of Fatima to protect and guide us, particularly all those suffering from the hurricane and the sin of racism: Amen.