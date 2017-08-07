Enkindling the fire of God’s love

Some of you may already know that I have a monthly prayer intention, just like the Pope! In August, I ask each of you to join me in prayer for the safety of all students returning to their courses of study, especially for those away from home for the first time, that they be strong in their faith.

I cannot tell you how many times parents have said to me, “My children do not practice the faith anymore. What can I do?” Unfortunately the statistics are not positive.

CHRIST RENEWS HIS PARISH—Men from St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Joplin, participated in a Christ Renews His Parish (CHIRP) program this past spring. Faith enrichment programs specific to men are crucial for the Church, society, and our families. (The Mirror)

Some 41 percent of American adults who were raised Catholic say they no longer identify with Catholicism. In addition, some 45 percent of Catholics do not know the Church’s teachings on the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. Now, these statistics can either overwhelm us or remind us that there is plenty of work to be done. I have said numerous times over the past few weeks that this is the best time to be Catholic! There are so many opportunities to spread the good news of the teachings of our faith.

So what are the solutions? Home life is crucial!

A recent article from Legatus Magazine (July, 2017) outlined the importance of “countercultural, religious, active families.” Living the Catholic Faith in fullness of the day and age will make you countercultural. When embraced fully, the teachings of the Church on family, sexuality, preferential option for the poor, and a host of other issues, will put a family at odds with the dominant culture. Of course, this also presupposes that our parents are active in the faith. Again, from the article, “What do parents stress as important? Is a devotional life emphasized? Are they reading the Bible? Are they praying with their children and teaching them to have God at the center of their lives?” To that I would add, “Are parents bringing their children to Sunday Mass?” You cannot give what you don’t have: If parents want their children to remain Catholic, they themselves must be living as Catholics. Consistently attending Mass as a family, praying, and injecting faith into everyday life are key in furthering the faith and keeping youth engaged as Catholics.

Men and the faith

We must also address the “man-crisis” in the Church (and culture) today: “It is the religious practice of the father of the family that, above all, determines the future attendance at or absence from church of the children. … If the father does not go to church, only one child in 50 will become a regular worshipper. If the father does attend Church regularly, between two-thirds and three-quarters of their children will become churchgoers,” (Legatus).

With these statistics in mind, I am so glad we have various efforts in our diocese to engage men in their faith. We currently have “Catholic Man Night” (Catholic Ladies Night, too), “That Man is You,” “Cursillo,” as well as other parish-based efforts such as “Christ Renews His Parish” (CHIRP), and the “ACTS” retreat program. Programs specific to men, which provide companionship and brotherhood in the pursuit of Christ, is crucial to the Church, society as a whole, and families, in particular. I support these efforts throughout the diocese.

In all of our parishes and missions, we will be focusing more and more on strategies to pass on the faith, with the goal of forming “intentional, missionary disciples.” In the coming weeks, I will be asking all our pastors and parish councils to take a long, hard look at parish life and to discern what enhances faith for the community and what does not. While the statistics may be grim, I see these discussions as an opportunity to learn new ways of passing on the faith and spreading the Gospel.

Why am I so optimistic? Because we’re encouraging the work of the Holy Spirit!

“Come Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and enkindle in them the fire of your love. Send forth Your Spirit and we shall be created. And You shall renew the face of the earth!”