Faculties close summer with a challenge: ‘To Teach As Jesus Did’

On Aug. 11, the faculties of McAuley Catholic High School, Joplin, and Springfield Catholic High School were blessed to have Bro. David Migliorino, OSF, share his faith and passion for Catholic education as he presented a Back-to-School Day of Reflection at the O’Reilly Catholic Student Center, on the campus of Missouri State University.

Brother Migliorino is the principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, Cape Girardeau, and was recently named the Franciscan Federation Educator of the Year. He is a member of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn.

Entitled “To Teach As Jesus Did,” both high school faculties spent their last day of summer vacation on retreat. Brother Migliorino brought laughter and tears to the faces of participants as he prepared them to be positive evangelizers to students in the upcoming academic session.

“Teachers make a difference in the lives of our students,” Bro. Migliorino said.

“What would Jesus do?” Bro. Migliorino posed to the faculties, as he reminded them that even though each one of them may have a dedicated area of content within the overall curriculum at the school, every single one of them is also a “teacher of religion.”

Brother Migliorino challenged the faculties to maintain a focus on service and to always be on the look-out to help those in need. With that in mind, McAuley and Springfield Catholic faculties collected a total of $353.50 at the retreat to be given to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

The day closed with Mass celebrated by Fr. Francisco Javier, CMF, Fr. Charles Dunn, Fr. Colby Elbert, and Fr. Joseph Stoverink.