Faith & trust invaluable to capital campaign

I was recently privileged to celebrate four Masses of Thanksgiving to mark the successful completion of the diocese’s first-ever Capital Endowment Campaign. I remain so grateful for the opportunity for us to gather, as a Diocese, in St. Mary Parish, Joplin; St. Agnes Cathedral, Springfield; Sacred Heart Parish, Poplar Bluff, and St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau in order to give thanks to God and for me also to express my gratitude to you for your participation in this historic endeavor. Whether as a donor or as one who helped organize the solicitation for the campaign in your parish, it took the cooperation and participation of so many parishioners to make this campaign a success. As we look back now, we can see beyond all the strategic planning, all the meet and greets, all the phone calls and pledge cards and realize that the capital campaign wasn’t really about the capital campaign: It was about faith and trust.

The needs were identified and they were real: our continued care for our dedicated retired priests, the commitment we have to our seminarians in education, and for our intentional care and formation for our youth. For any diocese, there is the real need to tend to our elderly priests just like a family must care for their own elderly. And, as God continues to call men to the priesthood, there is the need to educate them. And, of course, the spiritual care and growth of our youth is vital, dare I say critical to our diocese. Without our youth, we have no future, and, the future is now.

So, identifying the needs, we had the faith to move forward on the Capital Endowment Campaign even though, at the time, the diocese was without a bishop. When I arrived just over a year ago, at first I felt overwhelmed at the prospect of coming into the process, stepping into the middle of the capital campaign. I was worried that my first encounter with the people of the diocese would be one of asking for money. What kind of impression would that make?

You know what changed my attitude? It was the enthusiasm I encountered from all of you. Even some of the priests, who were not as enthusiastic about the campaign as the members of the Priests Committee were, even those priests were won over by the participation and enthusiasm of their parishioners.

Faith allows us to see beyond the obstacles. Faith does not permit us to be bogged down by what seemed to be overwhelming odds against the success of the campaign. And, in faith, we showed that we believe that what comes to us through the work of our hands, is actually a gift from God. True stewardship suggests that we are only giving back to God what He has given to us. And each of us who donated to the capital campaign are true stewards.

The campaign was also about trust: trust on the part of every donor who was open to the requests of the capital campaign and then did their part in making a sacrificial offering. At times, an unknown future can paralyze us into doing nothing at all. When that happens, we can make excuses: “Let those who have more money than I donate,” “I can’t afford to donate,” or “What if I need that money in the future?” When we respond with such thinking, we are governed by fear and the treasure that we do have, large or small, can enslave us.

The vision of our diocese is “One Church, East to West, Loving Jesus, Serving Jesus, and Sharing Jesus.” And in a real, concrete way, this vision has been enhanced as each donor overcame their fears and in a spirit of generosity, offered their sacrificial giving as well as their prayer toward our vision. Giving became an act of faith! It became an act of trust that ultimately God would provide for all our needs. The campaign ultimately is a unifying factor for the diocese: “One Church, East to West.”

Now, I want to use a figure from American History to put all this in perspective. I ran across a quote from Patrick Henry, the first governor of Virginia and a founding Father of our country. At the end of his life, in his will, Patrick Henry dispersed all his earthly possessions to his children. In the will, he wrote, “I have now disposed of all my property to my family. There is one thing more I wish I could give them and that is the Christian Faith. If they had that, and I had not given them one penny, they would have been rich, and if they had not that, and I had given them all the world, they would been poor.”

You see, in the end, it is not what we accumulate that makes us rich, but what we give to others.” How did Our Lord express it? In Matthew 6, He states, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

From beginning to end, the entire process of the Capital Endowment Campaign has been a success, not because of the money we set aside for the three areas we identified as important, but because it called all of us to a deeper faith and trust in God. Truly, as the theme of the campaign suggests: Grateful for Our Past, we can now Prepare for Our Future as we can move forward with confidence that He will continue to guide us and direct us to a deeper faith and trust in His ways. Thanks to everyone of you and your confidence, dedication, and commitment as we continue together to be “One Church, East to West: Loving Jesus, Serving Jesus, and Sharing Jesus.”