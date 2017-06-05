Fire chief squires students to school in style

On April 27, Oran’s fire chief Jimmy Watkins gave five students a ride to Guardian Angel School, fed them donuts, and arrived back at school to safely usher each of them home. This event was the result of a purchase made by Tracy Mitchell at the school’s annual dinner and auction for her two nephews and sister. The students were provided the full experience as the sirens were utilized, so of course people pulled over for them along the route.

FIRE TRUCK SERVES AS SCHOOL BUS—Hailee Baker, Tracy Mitchell, Langdon Scheeter, Connor Watkins, Aiden Scheeter, and Oran Chief Jimmy Watkins posed in front of the fire engine in which the five students caught a ride to Guardian Angel School. (Submitted photo)