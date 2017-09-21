First ‘Blue’ Mass celebrated in the Diocese

2017 BLUE MASS—Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Fruitland Fire Department, and retirees from federal agencies celebrated a Blue Mass with Bp. Edward M. Rice on Sept. 9 in St. Mary Cathedral, Cape Girardeau. A reception followed the liturgy. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. Photos by Dan Williams/The Mirror

Bishop Edward. M. Rice and area clergy celebrated a liturgy on Sept. 9 for all First Responders in St. Mary Cathedral, Cape Girardeau. The first-ever “Blue” Mass was well-attended and was offered as a way to honor the members of law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs, dispatchers, chaplains, etc., who serve and minister in that area of vocation within our communities. Further, it shined a light on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and those who lost their lives in service on that tragic day and their families.

The homily given by Bishop Rice follows:

2017 Blue Mass

We gather here in St. Mary Cathedral, in the name of the entire Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, to pray for all First Responders and their families. We offer thanks to Almighty God for all they do—day in and day out—oftentimes at great personal sacrifice, and often without recognition. And it is with heavy hearts that we gather to offer this Blue Mass for the repose of the souls of those First Responders, police officers, fire fighters, and medics, who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the aftermath.

In a special way we remember their spouses and families. It’s important that we say “Thank You,” especially in these days where there seems to be an outward scorn and contempt for many of our public servants. We, the Catholics of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, along with all people of good will in southern Missouri, owe First Responders and their families a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.

I believe that law enforcement, fire fighters, dispatchers, EMT’s and others like them, understand today’s first reading from Ezekiel. Like Ezekiel, called to be a “watchman” for the people, you, in a powerful way, are those who watch over society. Always ready to respond to those in need, you fulfill the command of St. Paul, speaking to the Romans, when he echoed the words of Christ in the Gospel, “Love one another.”

Maybe they have never pondered it much, but I think First Responders actually live out those words simply in the fulfillment of their duties. They consistently die to self by putting others first. You know, it’s not natural to put yourself second. It’s natural to put yourself first. The first human response is always to preserve one’s life! But not in the life of the First Responder: when most of us are running away from the danger, First Responders are running toward the danger. By the very nature of their work, they put their lives on the line, and typically, for total strangers. While we take cover, they expose themselves to danger, often life-threatening danger. Again, it is not natural to do that—it is inspired! It is supernatural to die to self and put one’s life on the line for another. Does not our Lord say as much: “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for another.” And so in a powerful way, when First Responders put others first, they share in the work of Christ. That is no over-exaggeration. They imitate Christ in responding to the needs of others, and they often do so without any gratitude. In fact, in our day, their efforts are met even with contempt and scorn from a great many. Maybe you First Responders with us today would never put it that way, but is a reality in many of our communities.

Why do First Responders do what they do? Well, for the Christian, I believe it is more than just a desire to help others, more than a generous heart, or even the desire to make a difference. I believe deep down, as St. James says, “It is the desire to do good that flows from our faith.” I would hope, all First Responders, can see their work in light of the Gospel—that their good work flows from their faith—as they are called at any moment to die to self, to put others first—remembering the command, “love one another.”

As we commemorate the events of Sept. 11, we pray for the families who lost loved ones. We pray for the families whose loved ones were wounded and forever changed. We pray for a civil society where violence is replaced with peace and where citizens everywhere commit to be instruments of peace. We pray for a society where parents can raise their children in security and safety. We invoke the intercession of St. Michael the Archangel, patron of police officers; St. Florian, patron of firefighters; and St. Luke, patron of medics, that they may bless our men and women who run into the fray—keep them safe and at the end of the day, return them to their homes and loved ones.

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.