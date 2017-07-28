Five attend Leadership in Practice program

There’s no better way to develop leadership skills than to practice, practice, practice. That is exactly what five students did from the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau while recently attending the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership in Practice program.

Joining more than 120 high school students who were selected as future leaders from schools across the state, was George Hall, Henry Trigg, and Walker Tynes II, students at Springfield Catholic High School, and Maggie Eby and Grant Wilson, from Notre Dame Regional High School, Cape Girardeau. All participants were students between their freshman and sophomore years in high school. With help from Missouri business leaders, civic leaders, and educators, the students learned firsthand how to successfully work together as a team and individually as a leader.

“They were immersed in leadership activities that simulated real-life situations,” said Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO. “Working in diverse, collaborative groups, these students gain key insights into how to effectively lead in challenging situations.”

Working in small groups, the students developed business plans for a new product or service during the Entrepreneurship Challenge. During a Model UN simulation, students engaged in debate on nuclear weapons. Participants were also encouraged to set goals to further develop their leadership skills and were challenged to go back to their schools and communities to play more active roles leading their peers.

Leadership in Practice is part of a youth leadership educational program that was created by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce in 1962. It is funded through scholarships provided by state businesses and civic organizations. This year’s program was co-hosted by the Jenny and Warren Erdman Foundation, the KC Southern Foundation, and was sponsored by Edward Jones Investments and The Doe Run Company.

To learn more, go to www.mochamber.com.

LEADERSHIP IN PRACTICE—George Hall, Henry Trigg, and Walker Tynes II, incoming sophomores at Springfield Catholic High School, attended the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership Practice program June 25-28 in Fulton, MO. (Submitted photo) LEADERSHIP IN PRACTICE—Maggie Eby and Grant Wilson, incoming sophomores at Notre Dame Regional High School, Cape Girardeau, attended the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership Practice program June 25-28 in Fulton, MO. (Submitted photo)