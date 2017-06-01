For 20th consecutive year, St. Mary Cathedral School named Renaissance National Honor Roll for Reading achievement

Saint Mary Cathedral School was recently named to the Renaissance National Honor Roll for outstanding performance in advancing student achievement in Reading.

Renaissance®, the leader in K-12 grade analytics, recognizes educators around the nation who have implemented reading or math practice programs successfully and have led their students to meet or exceed data targets that research shows leads to significant student growth.

“We are so proud of our students and teachers for doing such a wonderful job in Reading,” Carol Strattman, principal, said. “Our students are learning to love reading and are well on their way to becoming lifelong readers.”

Saint Mary Cathedral School earned this distinction by guiding effective implementation of Renaissance Accelerated Reader®. This is the 20th consecutive year that St. Mary Cathedral School has earned the highest recognition in Reading given by Renaissance Learning. Currently, it is also the only school in the state of Missouri to have earned this recognition.

Renaissance provides educators with research-based data targets for Reading and Math practice as well as strategies that lead to effective and sustainable implementation.

READING BUDDIES—Tucker Halter, first grade, enjoyed a story with Audrey Salter, eighth grade, in St. Mary Cathedral School, Cape Girardeau. The school was recently named to the Renaissance National Honor Roll for outstanding performance in advancing student achievement in Reading. (Submitted photo)