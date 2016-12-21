Frigid night spurs a Christmas reflection

At 6 p.m. on Dec. 18, I found myself under a bridge off Wall Street in Springfield. I was attending a Homeless Memorial service that was held, there, under the bridge to commemorate and remember all the homeless who have died on the streets of Springfield. By 6 p.m., it was dark and bitterly cold. The thought of having to be out on the street, homeless, on such a night like that night, was no longer theory. For many who gathered for the service, living on the streets, in the dark and in the bitter cold, is their reality. I could see it in their eyes.

Gathered in a circle with about 50 others, some volunteers, others gathered to remember friends who had died on the street, we had an opening prayer, listened to a song, and then had a moment of silence for those we gathered to remember. Many of us held little signs with the name of someone who had died in the elements without the safety and comfort of shelter.

Just an hour before, I had had the 5 p.m. Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral. In that homily, I challenged the congregation to take the example of Joseph and Mary, who had let go of their own plans, and with faith and obedience, decided to go with God’s plan, God’s life-giving plan, a plan that brought about the birth of His only begotten Son, Jesus.

And, as I stood under that bridge in the dark and bitter cold, I couldn’t help but think: What am I doing here? How did I get here? Not “How did I get to Springfield?,” but “How did I get under this bridge in the freezing darkness?.” Why did I feel the need to pray and be with this group?” Then it dawned on me—I am here because of the Incarnation! I am here because “the Word became flesh and dwelt amongst us.” I am here because Jesus took on our human flesh and felt bitter cold and was homeless and knew hunger. And I was, at that moment, united with each one gathered in that circle. We were more than just part of the human family, we were united in the flesh of Christ.

You see, just an hour before, when I celebrated Holy Mass, I held the flesh of Christ in my hands and lifted the chalice of His Blood. An hour later, I was with the Body of Christ in His homeless and needy members. And today, Christmas Day, the Church rejoices that in that profound belief, that the Second Person of the Trinity, from all eternity, came to be one with us in the world. And that belief makes us brothers and sisters, and we are responsible for the welfare of one another. It is because of the coming of Jesus in the flesh that I am my brothers’ keeper.

The prayers for Christmas Mass remind us, if we celebrate His birth, then it should have consequences in our actions: “May we serve you all the more eagerly,” “May we live an honorable way of life.” If not, it’s simply a fairytale.