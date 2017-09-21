Grandparents honored at Guardian Angel School

GRANDPARENT DAY—Maebry Enderle (pre-k) soaked up the love of four grandparents Sept. 14 in Guardian Angel School, Oran. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (Photos by The Mirror)

Grandparent Day is always a highlight for both students and families. On Thu., Sept. 14, Guardian Angel School, Oran, MO, hosted a cookie social for the grandparents of the students in pre-k thru eighth grade. The day began with Mass at Guardian Angel Church. After Mass, everyone gathered at school so that the grandparents and grandchildren could sit together and enjoy cookies, milk, and coffee, as well as conversation. Entertainment was provided by two seventh graders, Traci Hency and Camryn Lynch; two eighth graders, Dalaini Bryant and Logan Dame; and music teacher Geri LeGrant. The group played guitars and sang the song, “Grandpa” by the Judds.