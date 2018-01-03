Hand-illuminated bible on permanent display in St. Louis

Gospel & Acts volume—The first hand-illuminated bible commissioned by a Benedictine monastery in 500 years, the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis is the only cathedral in the nation with a Saint John’s Bible.

A Heritage Edition of The Saint John’s Bible—the first hand-illuminated bible commissioned by a Benedictine monastery in 500 years—is now on permanent display in the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis following the Festival of Lessons and Carols on Dec. 17.

The Festival of Lessons and Carols is a service of Scripture and song that dates to the late 19th century in England. In this service, Scripture lessons are read which recount the promise of a Messiah, the Incarnation, and the Great Commission to preach the Good News. Each lesson is followed by a carol or other song that reflects on the lesson’s messages and a brief prayer.

Volumes of the Saint John’s Bible have been on display at several locations around the Archdiocese of St. Louis throughout 2017. The massive piece of art includes 1,165 pages and 160 illuminations. Newsweek Magazine has called it “America’s Book of Kells.” The original manuscript of seven volumes remains at St. John’s University, but 299 sets were created as a “Heritage Edition” for travel and display around the world. The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is the only cathedral in the county to permanently house a Heritage Edition of The Saint John’s Bible.

“The Archdiocese of St. Louis has appreciated sharing several volumes of the Heritage Edition of The Saint John’s Bible with our community over the past year,” said Abp. Robert J. Carlson.

“Due to the generosity of a Cathedral Basilica parishioner, the archdiocese has secured its own Heritage Edition. The seven-volume set of The Saint John’s Bible now becomes part of the rich history of the Archdiocese of St. Louis. It is my hope that this monumental work of faith and art will enrich the faith lives of our community for generations to come.”

More information about The Saint John’s Bible can be found at archstl.org/bible.

BIRTH OF CHRIST—The illumination of the Birth of Christ is an image from the Gospel and Acts volume of the Saint John’s Bible, which is now on permanent display in the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. (‘Birth of Christ,’ Donald Jackson, Copyright © 2002,

The Saint John’s Bible, Saint John’s University, Collegeville, MN, USA.Used by permission. All rights reserved.)