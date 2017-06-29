‘Honored to stand as a priest for God’s people’

INVESTITURE WITH STOLE & CHASUBLE—After the Prayer of Ordination, Fr. Joseph Stoverink was vested with the symbols of the priesthood by Fr. Paco Gordillo and Fr. David Hulshof. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (Photo by Phil Labadie/The Mirror)

Joseph Stoverink ordained a priest May 26

Following a slight-but-steady trend of “homegrown” men who have been ordained priests for southern Missouri, Fr. Joseph Stoverink is the fifth ordination in the diocese since 2015, the third by Bp. Edward M. Rice. His ordination took place the evening of Friday, May 26—the Memorial of St. Philip Neri, priest—in his home parish of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau. Just having served a year as a deacon, Stoverink recently completed his seminary studies at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana. Stoverink, age 28, is the fifth of six children to Al and Carol Stoverink, of Cape Girardeau.

“My years in seminary are full of good memories and they prepared me well for the future,” Stoverink said. “I appreciate the support of the diocese as I join the order of priests and cooperation with the bishop.”

Father Stoverink likened his future service to God’s people as an “adventure,” leading others on the road to salvation.

“I used to love Indiana Jones movies, I wanted to be just like him,” Stoverink said. “Now I’m daring the Gospel trail to the treasures of Heaven. The Holy Grail was an empty cup, but the real drink of everlasting life is the Body & Blood of the Lord.”

Fostering a life of prayer, a love for the sacraments, and the benefits of spiritual direction has grounded Stoverink, who notes the rosary as his favorite form of prayer as well as lectio divina and journaling. Inspired and guided by his parents, the roots of his love of the Church and his vocation to the priesthood are attributed with his family’s regular Mass attendance and praying with the family in the home.

“I am in awe of the mystery of the Eucharist and honored to stand as a priest for God’s people,” Fr. Stoverink said. “The Eucharist is Christ, and closeness to the sacrament is closeness to God Himself.”

Developing a personal relationship with Jesus Christ has been key in everything that’s brought Stoverink to this point.

“The charity of Jesus on the Cross and the love of Christian men and women leading me on the way,” and reflecting on such, “has helped me to know and accept my own self and grow in self-gift for others,” Stoverink said.

Stoverink also said that he most looks forward to “leading with prayer,” and helping “the faithful to become more confident in their own prayer.”

“I often pray for others to find their vocation and especially for men to hear God’s call to the priesthood,” Stoverink said. “May Mary, the helper of Christians, help us all by her prayers.”

What would Stoverink say to young people pondering their futures?

“Trust in the Lord and pray for good friendships,” Stoverink said.

Fr. Joseph Stoverink has been appointed as Associate Pastor of St. Agnes Cathedral in Springfield.

Stoverink trivia

Birthday: June 3

Confirmation patron: St. Martin of Tours

Favorite book(s) of the Bible: Tobit, Gospel of John

Favorite saint(s): St. Martin, John

Favorite style of music: Dance

Favorite food: Apple pie

Favorite hobby, past time: Making music

Favorite vacation spot: The beach!

Special talents: Juggling, piano, guitar, voice